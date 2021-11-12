See Kim Kardashian Fluff Paris Hilton's Wedding Dress at Her Nuptials to Carter Reum

Kim Kardashian West jumped in to help Paris Hilton with her billowing Oscar de la Renta wedding gown during the socialite's lavish Los Angeles nuptials to Carter Reum on Thursday night.

When the longtime friends were posing for photos at the wedding, Kardashian West, 41, stepped in to fluff the tulle skirt of Hilton's gorgeous custom gown, that took Oscar de la Renta designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim months to create. As Hilton, 40, held her bouquet of white roses she looked back at Kardashian West with a grateful smile and the SKIMS mogul gave her friend a wide, elated grin.

Kardashian West kept her look chic and minimal for the occasion. The star, who has been leaning toward a black color palette and Balenciaga designs for the past few months, went with a strapless black gown with a plunging, cutout bodice, accessorized with oversize black hoop earrings.

She completed the simple look with a slicked-back long braid and a seductive smoky eye with heavy black eyeliner.

Hilton and Kardashian West's friendship dates back nearly two decades, when the duo traveled the globe together for various glamorous parties.

On a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kardashian West clarified that while she did help Hilton with her wardrobe, she was not her assistant.

"People will say 'assistant.' They always have it wrong," she explained. "I would work with Paris, and I would love to organize and clean out their closets and get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay and then shop for them, shop for her."

Hilton tied the knot with fiancé Carter Reum at a private estate in Los Angeles on Thursday. The bride exchanged vows with venture capitalist Reum, 40, as family and friends including Kardashian West, Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul looked on.

Hilton walked down the aisle at her late grandfather Barron Hilton's Bel Air estate wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta gown featuring long sleeves and floral lace appliqué. Her floor-length veil also included the same floral embroidery.

"My forever begins today... ✨💍 11/11 💝," Hilton captioned a photo in her wedding gown, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.

For the reception, Hilton had four outfit glamourous outfit changes. She slipped into a princess-like Ghalia Lav gown for her first dance with Reum. The off-the-shoulder tulle dress featured a corset top that flowed into a full skirt, which she topped off with a tiara and necklace.

The DJ changed a second time into a Oscar de la Renta mini dress for a night of dancing. The design included a bustier top and A-line mini skirt, with 3D floral embroidery along the shoulder, reminiscent of the floral details on her ceremony gown.

She changed one more into a Pamella Roland white tulle caped gown with sequin and pearl embroidery.

In true Hilton fashion, the wedding festivities will continue with two additional upcoming parties, all to be captured by the cameras of the reality star's new 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which premiered Thursday on Peacock. (New episodes will drop every Thursday.)