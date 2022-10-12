Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years

When it comes to Halloween, the KarJenners are known for their love of the spooky holiday, and Kim Kardashian is no exception.

The fashion mogul's bold sense of style translates to her over-the-top costumes, with Kardashian often creating an original concept for her Halloween looks. In 2021, the star blended two classic costumes (a cowgirl and a robot) to form a futuristic "cowbot," designed by one of her go-to labels, Mugler.

And for as many costumes as Kardashian creates, she also inspires them. Her shocking look at the 2021 Met Gala (a Balenciaga ensemble that covered her entire body) was turned into a costume by online fashion retailer Yandy as a way for fans to recreate her infamous fashion moment.

From a sexy Victoria's Secret angel to a family-friendly bright pink spider, here's a look back at some of Kim Kardashian's best Halloween costumes.

Kim Kardashian as a flapper in 2008

It was all about the 1920s for Kardashian's 2008 costume. The reality star attended a Los Angeles Halloween party with then-boyfriend Reggie Bush in a flapper get-up featuring two fashion signatures of the era: a black fringe dress and a white feather headband. She also accessorized with pearl necklaces, beaded bracelets and a cigarette holder.

Kim Kardashian as Wonder Woman in 2008

From Hollywood glam to classic heroine, Kardashian switched up her look for another Halloween bash in 2008. She dressed up in full Wonder Woman attire including a red-and-gold bodysuit, black tights, red knee-high boots and a gold headband.

Kim Kardashian as Little Red Riding Hood in 2010

Kardashian opted for a fairytale-inspired look at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in 2010, going as Little Red Riding Hood. She paired a corseted mini dress with red glitter pumps and the iconic red hooded cape.

Kim Kardashian as a leopard in 2010

Putting a sexy spin on a popular Halloween costume, Kardashian also dressed up as a leopard in 2010. The high-neck bodysuit included a tail and a sheer panel down the middle of the suit. She kept the accessories simple for this look, donning a small pair of cat ears.

Kim Kardashian as Poison Ivy in 2011

Channeling her inner villainess, Kardashian went all-out for the Midori Green Halloween party in 2011. Her Poison Ivy costume was spot-on, with the star slipping into a fitted green two-piece ensemble covered in ivy sprigs. She fully committed to the look by accessorizing with a bright red wig, gold bangles and ivy pieces framing her eyes.

Kim Kardashian as a mermaid in 2012

Kardashian attended the same party in New York City the following year — this time in a whimsical mermaid costume. Wearing a seashell-encrusted bra, sequined green skirt, pearl necklaces and a platinum wig, the beauty mogul could pass as Ariel's long-lost sister.

She later sported the same costume for her daughter North West's third birthday party in June 2016, which had an "Under the Sea" theme.

Kim Kardashian as Catwoman in 2012

In 2012, Kardashian opted for a superhero-themed couple's costume with then-boyfriend Kanye West. As the Catwoman to his Batman, the reality star kept it classic in a black latex bodysuit. She completed the skintight look with cat-claw gloves, black knee-high boots and a cat-ear mask.

Kim Kardashian as a skeleton in 2014

Kardashian took a classic Halloween costume to the next level with this full-body skeleton look in 2014. She sported black and white bone-like contour on her face to complement her black jumpsuit, which was painted with a skeleton silhouette.

Kim Kardashian as Anna Wintour in 2014

The SKIMS founder got even more creative for her second look of the year with a fashion-themed group costume. She dressed up as Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in a tweed ensemble and Wintour's signature bob, while her daughter North was Vogue's former editor-at-large, the late André Leon Talley.

Kardashian's friend Joyce Bonelli and her son Zeplin rounded out the group as Vogue's former creative director Grace Coddington and late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Kim Kardashian as herself in 2015

Something only Kardashian could get away with, the star dressed up as herself from the 2013 Met Gala in 2015. She wore the same floral-print Givenchy gown she walked the red carpet in, recreating every detail from the look, right down to the plum lipstick and sleek ponytail.

Kim Kardashian as Jasmine from Aladdin in 2016

In 2016, Kardashian chose to dress up at home with her family. The reality star and North wore matching Princess Jasmine costumes, with Kardashian sporting a blue bustier, matching balloon pants, gold caged sandals and gold hair bands.

Kim Kardashian as a belly dancer in 2016

In true Kardashian fashion, the beauty mogul pulled an outfit change, wearing a second ab-baring costume in 2016. At North's request, Kardashian donned a purple belly dancer outfit from her closet dedicated to old Halloween costumes. The repurposed look included an embellished bustier, matching pants and a sequin choker.

Kim Kardashian as Cher in 2017

Kardashian went all-out in 2017, sporting several costumes that each channeled a different musical icon. She kicked off the festivities in a Cher get-up, transforming into a dead ringer for the "Believe" singer at Casamigos' annual Halloween bash. Her custom Alexandrine outfit recreated the musician's exact look from the 1973 Academy Awards: a yellow bejeweled crop top paired with a matching skirt.

Kim Kardashian as Madonna in 2017

The Kardashians star teamed up with her sister Kourtney Kardashian for another all-out costume in 2017. The pair attended a Halloween bash in Bel-Air dressed as Madonna and Michael Jackson from their appearance at the 1991 Academy Awards. Replicating the "Like A Virgin" singer's look, the reality star wore a sparkling strapless gown paired with a white fur shawl, diamond jewelry and a platinum blonde wig.

Kim Kardashian as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2018

Kardashian was ready for the runway in 2018, taking part in an epic sister Halloween costume with the rest of the KarJenner family. Donning borrowed floor-length wings from the Victoria's Secret archive, the star paired the oversized accessory with a white lace bra, matching G-string thong and clear heels.

Kim Kardashian as Pamela Anderson in 2018

Another homage to a pop culture icon, Kardashian and close friend Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Kendall Jenner's costume birthday bash in 2018. Recreating Anderson's iconic 1995 VMAs look, the star wore a white corset top, sequined pants, black heels and an oversized furry pink hat.

Kim Kardashian as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde in 2019

Dressing up as Elle Woods, Kardashian nailed her Legally Blonde-inspired costume in a pink slip dress, blonde wig, pink sunglasses and a Tiffany & Co. heart tag choker. The aspiring lawyer also recreated the Harvard video essay from the 2001 film and donned a second look — a green sequined bikini.

Her portrayal of the beloved character even got a shout-out from Elle Woods herself, Reese Witherspoon, who said the reality star did "a great job."

Kim Kardashian as Betty Rubble from The Flintstones in 2019

For the first of many family costumes, Kardashian recruited then-husband West and their four children to channel characters from another famous family, The Flintstones. The fashion mogul dressed as Betty Rubble, North was Wilma Flintstone, Saint was Fred Flinstone, Chicago was Pebbles, Psalm was Bam Bam and West was Dino. Kardashian's character look included a blue halter dress with a seashell brooch and a matching bow hairpiece.

Kardashian revealed in an Instagram post that Chicago was edited into the family snapshot because she was too scared of West's Dino costume.

Kim Kardashian as a worm in 2019

Taking their costumes in a spookier direction, the Kardashian-Wests also sported futuristic worm costumes in 2019, which she called "West Worms." The elaborate ensembles included realistic bug-eye goggles, antennas, insect arms and claws.

Kardashian shared in an Instagram post that her costume also glowed, while West's included animatronics.

Kim Kardashian as Carole Baskin from Tiger King in 2020

In 2020, Tiger King took over the internet, and Kardashian paid tribute to the popular show with her Halloween costume. She dressed as Carole Baskin in a leopard-print top and purple floral headband, while Cheban dressed as Joe Exotic and her four children were their tigers.

Kim Kardashian as a spider in 2020

Spidey senses were tingling for Kardashian's second Halloween costume of 2020. The reality star and her family dressed up in colorful spider ensembles — complete with eight legs and bug-eye masks. She even decorated their home with faux webs and a giant spider to set the mood for the family photo.

Kim Kardashian as a cowbot in 2021

Kardashian flew solo in 2021, opting for a sexy "cowbot" costume. The futuristic ensemble was a custom Mugler piece and featured a bra, high-rise briefs, chaps and a chunky belt buckle. She finished off the look with an aluminum cowboy hat and a built-in holster.