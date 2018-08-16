Congratulations: You’ve made it to the frizziest time of the year. With hot, humid days still upon us, it’s easy to embrace the fluff and call it a day. But Chris Appleton (a.k.a. Kim Kardashian West‘s go-to hairstylist) has news for you — and your strands. With the right products and styling techniques, you won’t have to think twice about the elements before stepping outside, even if you don’t live in a humidity-free zone like L.A. Watch how to recreate Kim Kardashian’s super-sleek half-up hairstyle in the video above, and shop his must-have products, below.

Starting with damp hair, Appleton first preps with Color Wow's Dream Coat, which is his secret weapon for fighting frizz. He sprays it all over, making sure each strand is covered, before blowing the hair smooth with a Dyson Supersonic dryer. Paired with heat, Dream Coat acts as a barrier against moisture, meaning your style won’t budge no matter how high humidity levels are.

Once the hair is blown straight, Appleton creates a loose wave using a Hot Tools 1 1/2'' curling iron, creating that Brigitte Bardot-esque flip. Finally, he pulls the top half of the hair into a tight ponytail at the crown of the head. The result? A smooth style that’s perfect for day, night, or, if you’re lucky, maybe even next year’s Met Gala.