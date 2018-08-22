Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Vintage Gucci Thong Exposed in Daring Photograph

Kim Kardashian West is bringing back an old trend!

On Tuesday, the star, 37, shared a photo of herself posing facing away from the camera while wearing a neon green two-piece ensemble and a Gucci thong.

Kardashian West wore the thong so it was pulled up and over her hips ensuring the saucy designer piece was exposed above her skirt.

The racy article of clothing is vintage and appears to be from a collection designed by former Gucci creative director Tom Ford who sent model’s down the runway in thong swimsuits in the late 90s.

Although it wasn’t evident at first, the focus of Kardashian West’s post is supposed to be on her makeup line KKW Beauty.

“@kkwbeauty Contour Singles Available NOW kkwbeauty.com,” the reality star captioned the photograph in which she held a contour kit in one hand.

Kardashian West recently flaunted her famous figure in another thong while on the beach in Miami.

Last Friday, the mother of three was photographed in a neon pink thong paired with a tied-up white t-shirt while walking on the sand.

A day later, Kardashian West took another trip to the beach, but this time she was spotted with her bestie Larsa Pippen.

For the outing, Pippen, 44, and Kardashian West coordinated in high-cut metallic swimsuits.

While enjoying the Florida sun, Kardashian West and Pippen hilariously suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

“Best friends that pick wedgies together stay besties for life! ✨🤑✨” Kardashian West captioned an Instagram of herself and Pippen adjusting their swimsuits.