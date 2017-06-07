Kim Kardashian Is Her Most Dressed Down to Date in a Full Gray Sweatsuit
The reality star repped her husband's brand in head-to-toe Yeezy
Once upon a time, it seemed that there was no event in Hollywood too small or too under-the-radar for Kim Kardashian to not only show up to, but show up totally dressed to the nines. The reality star used to love showing up to every occasion in her life super glammed-up, from taking her daughter North to ballet class to shooting the latest episode of her television show. But post the traumatic events that transpired in Paris, Kim has taken a very different approach to her everyday dress. One largely consisting of low-key looks and super-baggy sweatpants. And on Monday, the mobile mogul took her athleisure to the next logical level, stepping out in a full-on sweatsuit.
If you ever had any doubt that Kim’s latex-clad, contoured days were officially behind her, her latest ensemble makes it crystal clear she doesn’t have any plans on returning to her previous aesthetic any time soon. Kim has long ago ditched the hyper-defined makeup look that she single-handedly made popular, opting for a much more natural no-makeup makeup look, preferring to also wear her hair stick straight and down to her waist.
FROM PEN: Amandla Stenberg’s Best Beauty Lesson Is One We All Need to Follow
Yesterday, she debuted a super laid-back outfit to match her nonchalant beauty look, walking around Los Angeles with her sisterKourtney and BFF-turned-Foodgōd Jonathan Cheban. While Kourt wore a black silk blouse and baggy black silk trousers with a lace stripe down the side, Kim opted for a gray Yeezy sweatshirt and sweatpants she paired with her favorite pair of lace-up Yeezy boots and two gold pendant chains from Kanye’s collection with Jacob the Jeweler. In other words, Kim just proved that no matter how many celebs may wear the line, she is and always will be the ultimate Yeezy muse.
What do you think of Kim’s latest look? Do you like her dressed down or all glammed up? Sound off below!