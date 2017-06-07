Yesterday, she debuted a super laid-back outfit to match her nonchalant beauty look, walking around Los Angeles with her sisterKourtney and BFF-turned-Foodgōd Jonathan Cheban. While Kourt wore a black silk blouse and baggy black silk trousers with a lace stripe down the side, Kim opted for a gray Yeezy sweatshirt and sweatpants she paired with her favorite pair of lace-up Yeezy boots and two gold pendant chains from Kanye’s collection with Jacob the Jeweler. In other words, Kim just proved that no matter how many celebs may wear the line, she is and always will be the ultimate Yeezy muse.