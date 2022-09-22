Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Show-Stopping Dolce & Gabbana Catsuit as She Teases a New Collab

Kim Kardashian is the definition of "va va voom."

In an outing during Milan Fashion Week, Kardashian rocked a black Dolce & Gabbana catsuit. She was spotted leaving the offices of the fashion house wearing the look, which is embellished with oversize gems. She completed the outfit with black gloves and black heels.

Taking it up a notch, the SKIMS founder styled her platinum blonde hair in a voluminous blowout reminiscent of something Marilyn Monroe would have done. She kept her makeup simple with a light contour and a nude lip.

Tomás Herold / BACKGRID

Kardashian, 41, has been teasing a new partnership with Dolce & Gabbana on Instagram. She posted a black-and-white video on Wednesday that shows her getting out of a private plane, accepting flowers, walking past paparazzi and confidently leaving it all behind. The video ends with the hashtag #CiaoKim. She wrote in the caption, "Ciao Milano." In the video, she's wearing a bra-top and skirt combo with a coat off her shoulders. Sunglasses and an oversize cross necklace complete the look.

In a post on Thursday, Kardashian shared another video in a similar style. In this one, she's sitting in the backseat of a car eating pizza while paparazzi try to take pictures of her. She's styled to look more Old Hollywood than the first video, with a gown and glamorous curls in her hair. Again, the video ends with the hashtag #CiaoKim.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She captioned the second video, "An appetizer before the show" and added a time of Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CEST to tune in. Dolce & Gabbana's runway show for Milan Fashion Week is scheduled for precisely that time and both of Kardashian's Instagram videos were co-posted by the fashion house.

Just a few days ago, Kardashian posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing another Dolce & Gabbana look — this one the same outfit she wore for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding to Travis Barker. Though she wore it in Italy over a black catsuit, her latest picture shows her wearing just the bustier and hot pants with an oversize black coat hanging from her shoulders.

While some fans wondered if it was a throwback picture to a fitting before the wedding, others speculate it could have something to do with her involvement in Dolce & Gabbana's upcoming runway show and collection.

Kardashian also wore another D&G look for her sister's Italian wedding in May (as did the bride and groom themselves), and this one was an upcycled look she already had in her closet. She took to social media to tell her followers the backstory of her dress for the ceremony.

"Fun fact about this look for the wedding!" Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story. "I know you guys just saw me in my archieve [sic] on last week's episode of The Kardashians! I have every piece photographed and on an app."

The mom of four continued, "So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!"

"The dress I wore to the wedding was a Dolce & Gabbana I purchased at Bergdorf Goodman in 2011 and wore it to the Glamour Awards," she explained, posting a picture of her in the sleeveless number back then.

"But to make the dress more modern and more me," Kim wrote, "I wore this lace gloved Vetements dress I had in my closet for a layered lace look."

She changed into her jeweled hot pants and bustier after the ceremony for a fun, flirty evening look.