Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde Again (Sorta): See Her Ombré Color and New Cut!

Kim Kardashian West has a shorter and blonder new hairdo!

The reality star debuted her lighter tresses on Snapchat early Wednesday morning after a “midnight haircut” thanks to celebrity hairstylist Cesar Ramirez. He also styles Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian‘s blonde ‘do as well!

Instagram

In her Snap series, the mother of two documented her hair transformation even captioning one with a blonde person in the process of getting their hair trimmed. “Good morning,” Kardashian West, 35, said in a selfie video to officially debut her look.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian’s Changing Looks!

The mane maven previously rocked the blonde when she wore a long, bleached wig to her husband Kanye West‘s sold-out Yeezy fashion show and album preview at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in February.

RELATED: North West Is an Aspiring Makeup Artist

And who can forget about Kim’s 21-day blonde hair phase in early 2015?

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Picks a Jacket Covered With Her Face for Date Night With Kanye West

It’s been hard for Kim to part ways with the decision to go blonde ever since she first sported lighter locks in 2009, when she debuted the look at the Teen Choice Awards.

– Karen Mizoguchi