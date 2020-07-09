Kim Kardashian Goes Back to Brunette One Week After Dyeing Hair Red as She Steps Out in L.A.

Kim Kardashian West is going back to her roots.

While out and about in Calabasas on Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, revealed that she went back to her long brunette locks after dyeing her hair a fiery red color on June 29 as she stopped to fill the gas tank of her Range Rover.

Rocking a plunging green leather jumpsuit paired with a set of matching knee-high boots, Kardashian West topped off the look with a mini Hermès clutch and a SKIMS face mask.

The reality star's appearance marks the first time that she has stepped out since husband Kanye West announced his unlikely run for president via Twitter on Saturday. At that time, Kardashian West retweeted her husband’s brief statement along with an American flag emoji.

The SKIMS designer previously dyed her hair red after going months without doing anything to it while she social distanced at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the star said back in March that she might go blonde after quarantine ended in California, she instead went for the bold red color she's always wanted to try.

Kardashian West debuted the fiery hue with multiple videos and selfies shared on social media. In one clip, she wore her hair pulled up into a messy bun and center-parted two pieces that were pulled out in the front.

"You guys I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?" the KKW Beauty mogul said as she zoomed in close on the new hair color.

And while Kardashian West has been known to wear colored wigs in the past so she can easily switch up her hair color without much commitment, the star's hairstylist Chris Appleton (who's behind the majority of her memorable hair colors) previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the change was the real deal.

"Kim is a trendsetter and not afraid of doing something new. We have done the blonde and the pink before and red was unexpected. I love that about Kim," Appleton shared.

The stylist also took to Instagram to clear up any misconceptions about her look, jokingly writing, "Red head 🍒 it’s NOT a wig before you start with that s---," alongside two videos of Kim showing off her dye job.