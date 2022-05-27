Kim Kardashian Gives a Glimpse of 30,000 Fashion Archive Pieces in Her Warehouse: 'Quiz Me!'

"Every time I look at something, it's just like a memory," Kim explained on the latest episode of The Kardashians, as she guided cameras through the 30,000 pieces in her fashion archive

Kim Kardashian is embarking on a new fashion era.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul, 41, shared a glimpse of the massive warehouse where she stores her fashion archives, consisting of an estimated 30,000 pieces from her 15 years in the public eye.

"I'm on this really fun journey of just trying to figure out what my new fashion era's gonna be. I'm just hoping, honestly, to find a little bit of inspo today, because I have so much stuff and I've had so many different fashion eras," Kim said in a confessional. "I love seeing all this stuff, so I just wanna see where I've been and where I wanna go."

"When it comes to my style, I've always had Kanye there as like this crutch to teach me so much about fashion," she added. And having that not be there as my crutch, to guide me, has really forced me to figure it out on my own.

"The status of my relationship to Kanye hasn't really been clear to people because I was trying to figure it out too, and I'm ready to move on. But I think for so long, always depending on someone else, I forgot that I have an opinion too. And I forgot that I can make decisions too," Kim added.

While rummaging through her many racks and boxes of clothing, Kim reminisced about some of her memorable fashion moments with friend and publicist Tracy Romulus. "Every time I look at something, it's just like a memory," Kim explained.

"The crazy thing about Kim, is you can like hold up a dress, and she'll tell you where she wore the dress, what color her eye shadow was, if she had a bang, if she had a high ponytail," Romulus said. "She has a whole story behind every outfit she wears."

"Quiz me," Kim said, before recounting the looks she wore for New Year's Eve in Las Vegas after her 2011 split from ex-husband Kris Humphries, as well as her first time attending the Emmy Awards in 2009.

A warehouse of fashion aside, Kim noted that she just wants to "wear sweats."