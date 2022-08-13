Kim Kardashian Gives SKKN BY KIM Office Tour — Including Glam Rooms, Amphitheater and Photo Studio

Kim Kardashian is giving fans an inside look at a space crafted for her latest brand, SKKN BY KIM.

In a YouTube video shared Friday and titled "Welcome to my Office! Official SKKN BY KIM Office Tour," The Kardashians star, 41, gives a full tour of the skincare brand's office, which includes two glam rooms, two kitchens, two magazine walls, an amphitheater and a photo studio.

Kardashian starts the tour by acknowledging her decorators Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez. She also gives a shoutout to Michèle Lamy from Rick Owens, who helped with the furniture. "She did all the furniture and helped me come up with just everything that I would possibly need and love," Kardashian says of Lamy in the clip.

Continuing with the tour, the mom of four then shows off one of her "favorite things in the office" — an amphitheater.

"This came about because the space is so huge in here — I think it's like 40,000 square feet — but I wanted a cozy area not only for when the kids come and they can hang out and watch movies, but also if I had to show presentations or just look at something on a bigger scale," she explains.

In the room, Kardashian's priority was comfort, and she wanted a place where her employees and her family could just "chill." The room's centerpiece is a chocolate Rick Owens U-shaped bed/sofa. "I had seen one of these Rick Owens beds like this and I always loved it so sent Michèle a picture and was like, 'How do we make something like this for my office?' " Kardashian says.

Moving onto the first-floor kitchen, the "most-used room" is open and spacious. Featuring Vanessa Beecroft art on the walls, the space is used for events, meetings and just hanging out. "Fridges at the office – full of drinks," Kardashian says at one point.

In a waiting area, the SKIMS founder shows off her collection of books, all of which inspire her in some way. "Whether it's the Marilyn book that my mom got me after the Met [Gala] or these home furniture books, everything I love is in here," she says. (Kardashian famously wore Marilyn Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress to the 2022 Met Gala in May.)

Moving to the next area, Kardashian introduces what she calls the "model glam room." She explains, "We do so many photoshoots here that I wanted a space where if we're doing content, they'll be enough space for all of the models and, of course, some SKIMS robes and stuff for tailoring and a chill area."

The glam room then extends to a full photo studio. "It's been such a blessing to be able to have a photo studio in my office and be so close to home," Kardashian tells viewers watching.

The star then continues to her own "calm and quiet" glam room. In the nearby bathroom, the reality star points out a little chair at the end of the shower.

"Not sure who came up with this idea," she jokes. "Actually one fun fact — I have so much going on and I work all the time that there is a real purpose for the seat." Then explaining that some members of her team tend to take a seat while she's showering after a shoot to ask questions, show samples and take notes, Kardashian says, "This isn't the oddest thing that you will see."

Kardashian then shows off her showroom, which she describes as her "dream come true." She explains, "I always wanted my showroom to have half SKKN and half SKIMS, and have those be my two brands. And just visually everything just kind of blends."

For all of her fans and friends that didn't get items from her brands due to them being sold out or unavailable, Kardashian says they're all in the showroom, but jokes: "We have 24-hour security so don't even think about it."

She then brings fans inside the area's waiting room, which is filled with magazines of her and her entire family, an idea she copied from mom Kris Jenner. "Why not give people a little glimpse of who they're dealing with when they walk into my office?" she explains.

Moving on to the second floor, Kardashian then shows off the conference room area with a wall full of her magazine covers. "These walls make me so happy," she says. "These are all of my memories. I have a memory for each cover. Every cover is so special to me, I could tell you where I was, what I was doing, who I was with. So many amazing memories."

Kardashian then brings fans into her personal office, one that was heavily used when developing SKKN BY KIM's packaging. "So packaging is like my thing," she says. "I love concepts for photoshoots and I love packaging concepts and design."

Explaining that the final design of her skincare products are based to look like stone, Kardashian says that the first step to make that possible was to have the products made in actual stone to use as a comparison. "Is that not the cutest, coolest thing ever?" she asks, comparing the two of them.

Before leaving the room, Kardashian also shows off a present sister Kendall Jenner gave to her for Christmas — a box filled with inspirational quotes. "Things like that make me happy," she says.

Also on the second floor, Kardashian shows a second kitchen, a second magazine wall, more office spaces, extra product rooms and more.

By the end of the tour, Kardashian attempts to go back into her car, but fails to get it open. "I can never figure out how to open my car door," she says.

"Anyone know how to get into my car?" Kardashian then asks the room, before she is able to access entry into the vehicle. "If it was like the Scream movies I would have been dead by now," she jokes.