Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of 'Painful But Worth It' Tightening Treatment on Her Stomach

Kim Kardashian isn't afraid of a little pain in the name of beauty.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a candid photo of her stomach after undergoing a tightening treatment.

The star's belly is noticeably red as the Morpheus8 laser is used on her abdomen.

"This is a game changer!!!" she wrote over the snap on her Instagram Story. "I did morpheous [SIC} laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami 's spa @gpsaesthetics"

She praised it as her "fave laser" but also confessed, "it's painful lol but worth it!"

Kardashian's latest treatment comes after she bared her face and revealed her morning skincare routine, ditching her makeup.

The Kardashians star shared a clip on Instagram of herself makeup-free as she exfoliated her face with her SKKN by Kim Exfoliator as part of her morning skincare routine.

"It's a @SKKN kind of exfoliating morning," the beauty mogul captioned the video.

In the clip set to Muni Long's "Hrs & Hrs," Kardashian, 41, smooths the product over her face before making a kissy face at the camera.

The official SKKN by Kim Instagram account responded to the video and shared three brown hearts in the comment section.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says She 'Hates' Her 'Wrinkly' Hands but Reveals Sweet Reason She Embraces Them

In June, the reality star spoke with PEOPLE about her skincare line SKKN BY KIM, as she reflected on her life so far.

"There is nothing I would trade to go back to who I once was," Kardashian shared. "The wisdom that I have now, I don't care how young I looked. I am so much happier in my skin now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

That's in part thanks to the diligent routine Kardashian abides by when it comes to self-care. The reality star mogul, whose new skincare line, SKKN, is available now, says her inspiration for the line was the exact process she uses at home.

"I wanted it to be as authentic as possible," Kardashian said of SKKN, which consists of nine products including a scrub and oil drops. "It's very rare that I don't stick to it, because if you want a result, you have to put in the effort. There are obviously times when I'm tired, especially being a mom, but I've made it a priority. And it doesn't take as long as you would think!"