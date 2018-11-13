Kim Kardashian Designs Custom Diamond Grill During 'Late Night Visit' from Her 'Grillzmaker'

Kim Kardashian West‘s taking her mind off of the devastating fires in California by designing a new grill.

The 38-year-old mom of three evacuated her Hidden Hills home in Calabasas as the Woolsey fires raged through Ventura and Los Angeles counties, but that isn’t stopping the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star from treating herself to new jewelry.

Kardashian West posted a photo after going out to dinner with husband Kanye West and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian as she was getting her mouth molded for a new custom diamond and gold grill made by jewelry designer Dolly Cohen. The reality star captioned the setup, “late night visit,” as the completed grill laid on the countertop.

Kardashian West has slowly started adding opulent accessories — including diamond grills — back into her wardrobe more than two years after getting robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint and toning down her look.

Working on the newest addition to her grill collection provided Kardashian West with a break from tense time for the extended Kardashian-Jenner family as three fires in Northern and Southern California threaten the state. The fires have killed 44 people, according to The New York Times, making them the deadliest fire in California history.

Kardashian West and her husband hired a private team of firefighters to fight the blaze, which came close to their Hidden Hills home on Friday, according to TMZ.

The team of firefighters reportedly dug ditches and created a fire break, which helped save the couple’s mansion — and ultimately numerous other neighbors’ houses — from being touched by the flames.

During Sunday night’s 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards, Kardashian West respects to victims of some of the more tragic events that have transpired as the family accepted their award for reality show of 2018.

“It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and [for] our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu,” the star said.

She added, “Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.”

Despite the tragedies, Kardashian West, said it has “been amazing to see the resilient spirit” and “heroism of those risking their lives on the front lines” during the past few days.

“Action is necessary. So anything we can do to help — as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small,” she continued. “Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times.”