Kim Kardashian Gets a 'Big' Haircut: See the Star's Chic Blunt Bob!

Kim Kardashian West has a new look!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, took a break from mom duties after welcoming fourth child Psalm West to get a fresh haircut by pro Chris Appleton, which she showed off during a shopping trip with Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick. Although Kardashian West’s fond of wearing wigs to switch up her look, Appleton confirmed her chin-length bob is the real deal.

“Big cut for @kimkardashian today. Who likes the short hair?” Appleton wrote on Instagram.

Image zoom RAAK / BACKGRID

The busy mom of four and aspiring lawyer kept it casual during her day out in L.A. wearing a light gray crop top, “Trust God” sweatpants from husband Kanye West‘s Sunday Service merch line and sporty sneakers.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos Kim Kardashian Has Shared from Her Fashion Fittings

Kardashian West was last seen on the red carpet wearing her hair long down to the middle of her back when she attended the 2019 Met Gala in early May.

Image zoom

But since then, Kardashian West has kept a low profile (besides a quick trip to Las Vegas to see Celine Dion for her wedding anniversary) once her fourth child Psalm arrived via surrogate on May 9.

Eight days after his birth, the proud new mom revealed his name on social media alongside his first snapshot. The couple also share daughters Chicago, 16 months, and North, 6 next month, plus son Saint, 3.

A source close to the rapper previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the name was a reflection on West’s recent renewed dedication to his Christian faith.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘He’s Here!’ Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Son: ‘He’s Perfect’

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” the insider said. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”

“Kanye is very involved in choosing the names. He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback. It’s very traditional that way,” the source said. “Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn’t like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon.”