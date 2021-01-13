It's a new year and a brand new look for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star

Kim Kardashian Gets a Fresh Start to 2021 with Blonde Highlights — All About Her New Look

Kim Kardashian's kicking off 2021 with a fresh look.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, and her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton decided to switch up her hair colors during the holidays. Now, she's showing off the shoulder-length style and blonde highlights on social media.

With her hair pulled in a half-up ponytail hairstyle, Kardashian revealed her cool-tone, blonde highlights blended throughout the lower half of her hair. And while the star's known for rocking extensions to quickly change her hue, Appleton tells PEOPLE this new shade is the real deal.

"I took Kim's color a lighter bronde over Christmas," Appleton says. "[The] secret to keeping it cool is adding the darker base at the root. 💫."

During the holidays and going into the new year, Kardashian's been focused on maintaining an upbeat attitude for her kids amid her potential split from husband Kanye West, a source told PEOPLE.

"December was a rough month for Kim. She has been living separately from Kanye. Over the holidays, it was hard for her to stay positive," the source said. "She has been trying her best, though, for the kids. She stayed in Los Angeles for New Year's [Eve]. Kourtney and Khloé [Kardashian] were around to support her. She is very grateful to have her sisters to lean on."

