Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over 'Bald' Spot on Kourtney's Head on KUWTK: 'Go to the Hospital!'

It looks like the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians promises to be more dramatic than ever. Just ask Kim Kardashian West.

In the trailer for the newest season, Kim, 38, sees a small bald spot on Kourtney Kardashian‘s head and is so scared that she can barely find the words to tell her sister.

“Kourtney, you have a really big spot on the top of your head,” Kim said, her eyes extremely widened.

“Look down, Kourtney. Oh my god, I’m afraid for your life. Have you seen that?”

“No, but I feel it,” said Kourtney, 40, sitting on the floor beneath her sister. “It’s a hole in my head. I swear it’s from my ponytail, it was so tight that I had a bump on my head like this,” she explained of the night she wore her hair up in an extremely tight, high pony for amfAR’s New York Gala in February.

“Kourtney, your hair is gone,” Kim panicked.

“You’re bald. You have to go to the hospital right now,” she told Kourtney.

Kourtney, however, did not think it was that big of an emergency.

“I’m not going to the hospital,” she responded.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Believes She Has Lupus in New KUWTK Trailer: ‘I Feel This in My Bones’

This isn’t the first health scare Kim brings up next season.

The beauty mogul and mom of four believes that she has lupus, and is seen getting testing done in the teaser trailer for KUWTK.

Kim heads to the doctor’s office for x-rays and testing to find out.

“I feel this in my bones. I probably have lupus,” she says in the trailer.

In another scene, Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, tries to calm her down as she tears up.

“Let’s stay positive until we get some results,” Jenner says.

Kim already has a condition that likely originates in the immune system, psoriasis. The skin condition is also extremely common, and causes rashes all over the body.

While she heads to the doctor’s office for testing, it looks as though Jenner will have her own health problems as well — she’s seen on a stretcher in a neck brace in another scene.

“This family will never fall apart,” Jenner says in a voiceover at the start of the trailer, before adding, “for some reason, things are a little bit off.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!