Kim Kardashian's Florist Jeff Leatham on His 'Love-Filled' Valentine's Day Fragrances with the Mogul

Kim Kardashian and Jeff Leatham are feeling the love with their second KKW Fragrance collaboration.

Nearly a year after the beauty mogul, 41, and celebrity florist, 50, debuted their trio of fragrances inspired by the lavish floral arrangements Leatham designs for the Kardashian-Jenner family, the duo is introducing three more scents just in time for Valentine's Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have the amazing opportunity of creating floral arrangements for Kim, and Valentine's Day has always been a special one! While creating these fragrances, we wanted to bring those past arrangements to life in a unique way," Leatham tells PEOPLE of the genderless fragrances, which launch on Jan. 26.

"Through the scents of the exotic and romantic blooms I've used for her, we were able to evoke those special memories, reminiscent of all those love-filled times," he continues. "Valentine's Day is about giving love, and is one of my favorite holidays, so I'm excited we're launching this collection around it for people to be able to share these scents with their loved ones."

KKW Fragrance x Jeff Collab Credit: KKW Fragrance

Housed in the same vase-inspired bottles as the first collection (meant to be repurposed as art), the rich aromas include Caramel Orchid, Rare Fig and Iconic Gardenia. Though Kardashian and Leatham love each of the perfumes, the florist says Iconic Gardenic is especially "symbolic" for them.

"When I send out flowers in Los Angeles, all of my cards have a gardenia with them, so it is iconic to my designs. Kim has also told me that it was one of her [late] father's favorite flowers, and she used the gardenia scent while creating her [first] Crystal Gardenia perfume, which was one of her most successful fragrances," Leatham explains.

kim kardashian kkw x jeff fragrance Credit: KKW Fragrance

"With all this in mind, we wanted to pay tribute to this iconic flower through this new fragrance that captures the essence of its scent," he adds.

It was important for them to develop three uniquely different scents that could "a different mood and personality" for various times of the day," Leatham says.

"We wanted to create unisex scents that correspond with morning, noon, and night – so no matter what time of day it is, there is a scent in the collection to evoke your mood," he says.

kkw x jeff fragrance Credit: KKW Fragrance

Kardashian's favorite — Iconic Gardenia — is "refreshing and floral" that works great in the morning. Leatham often gravitates toward Caramel Orchid. "Kim and I always talk about how the yummy scent is perfect for afternoons," he says. As for Rare Fig, the "very woody and spicy" aroma, Leatham loves using it before a night out. But his go-to fragrance is actually a combo: "One of my personal favorite things to do is mix the Caramel Orchid and Rare Fig scents together."