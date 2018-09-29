Painting the Town Pink! Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves During N.Y.C. Outing with Husband YE

Kim Kardashian West is supporting her man — and showing off her assets!

The KKW Beauty mogul, 37, and her husband YE (formerly known as Kanye West) were spotted together during a late night outing on Friday in New York City, just one day before the 41-year-old rapper’s scheduled performance on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live and release of his new album, Yandhi.

“Kim flew to NYC to support Kanye’s SNL appearance,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that she also brought along all three of the couple’s children: North, 5, Saint, 2½, and Chicago, 8 months.

For their public outing, the reality star looked ready for a night out on the town, wearing a hot pink mini dress with a cutout highlighting her rock-hard abs. Adding in a bit of comfort to the look, she accessorized with a pair of Yeezy sneakers.

The rapper, who announced on Saturday that he had changed his name to YE, was dressed casually in a beige sweatshirt, white pants and sand-colored Yeezy footwear.

The insider told PEOPLE that the musician’s decision to go by a new moniker “must be something very recent.”

“It could be one of Kanye’s spontaneous ideas that he sometimes wakes up with in the morning. Usually, Kim will just roll her eyes at these ideas and ignore,” the insider adds.

On Saturday morning, the father of three announced on Twitter that he would only be known by the name of YE.

“The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE,” he wrote.

the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

The name has a lot of symbolism for the musician, who titled his last album YE.

In addition to being a shortened version of his full name, the moniker also holds a deeper, spiritual meaning.

“I believe YE is the most commonly used word in the Bible,” he told Real 92.3’s Big Boy when promoting his music in June. “In the Bible it means ‘you.’ So I’m you, I’m us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to being just YE — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. I’m just more a reflection of who we are.”

Kim Kardashian and YE Garguibo/SplashNews.com

The 21-time Grammy winner also appeared to foreshadow his choice earlier this week when he released a snippet of a song from his forthcoming album.

“I’m givin’ up my slave name / I’m givin’ up my slave name,” he sings in the tune, which he played for employees at Fader on Thursday.

During the song, he then went on to suggest that his children do the same. “Saint, you don’t really need a last name / North, you don’t really need a last name,” he said of his son and eldest daughter.