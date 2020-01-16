Kim Kardashian West put her curves on full display during a recent vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

After returning home from her recent getaway, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, rolled out a series of sultry swimsuit photos from the trip on Instagram. She simply captioned the slideshow of pics: “Cabo.”

In one photo, Kardashian West kneels on the sand with her backside facing the camera to give a hint of her sand-covered butt in the burnt orange, high-rise one-piece bathing suit. Wearing her hair in a super long braid that dropped all the way down to the sand, the star also accessorized with rectangular sunglasses and chunky gold drop earrings.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kardashian West took another photo, laying back in the sand to reveal the plunging neckline and front stomach cutout on the one-piece. The final photo showed the star staring out at the sea and flaunting her butt in the cheeky swimsuit.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The sexy photos got sister Kylie Jenner‘s stamp-of-approval, who commented a fire “🔥” emoji on the Instagram post.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Earlier this week, Kardashian West posted another swimsuit photo on Instagram — this time wearing a bubblegum pink string bikini — from inside her closet as she was packing.

Her vacation modeling session comes shortly after the fashion and beauty mogul opened up about cutting back the number of sexy pics she shares on social media.

“I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini,” Kardashian West said in a November interview with New York magazine. “I think I’m evolving to where I don’t feel the need to want to keep up.”

Instead, when she’s enjoying some time away from work while on vacation, the reality superstar said she prefers to just kick back and relax.

“I actually just want to lay out. I don’t care to take the time out of my day on vacation like I used to, where I’d pull up to the house and I’d see, ‘This is a setup, this is an Instagram pic. Now this is a different setup,’ ” Kardashian West said. “Now I’m just like, ‘Let’s actually live in real time and enjoy it. If we happen to get a photo, great.’ “