Kim Kardashian Shows How Her New SKIMS Shapewear Pieces 'Lift' Her Famous Butt

Kim Kardashian West‘s famous curves were on full display as she modeled one of the the newest designs from her shapewear brand, SKIMS.

Just one month after first launching her solution-focused company, Kardashian West, 39, introduced the Contour Bonded collection, which she described SKIMS‘ “strongest” shapewear since it “offers the highest level of support for super strength smoothing and lifting.” In standard Kardashian West fashion, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star modeled one of the new pieces for fans on her Instagram Story to give a good glimpse at the results it gives.

“It is totally different than our signature shapewear. This whole part is lined in a power mesh so it’s a really thick [material]. This is for if you need extra tummy [support]. This is like, major hold in your tummy,” Kardashian West said as she filmed herself in the Contour Bonded High Waisted Short.

She then turned around so her butt faced the camera to show fans how the form-fitting material helps to lift her backside.

“See the sheerness on the butt to lift it all,” the star said. Kardashian West added that she deals with cellulite on the sides of her thighs, so she loves wearing these new shorts to smooth imperfections in that area.

“So I feel like it definitely snatches here,” Kardashian West said as she pointed to her thighs. “I am big on cellulite on the thigh. So I wanted to make sure there was extra bonding on the side of the thigh. So these new set of shapewear is our extra bonded, extra snatching shapewear.”

The fashion and beauty mogul opened up to PEOPLE at the launch of SKIMS about how she builds up her body confidence.

“I do have cellulite. I am photographed all the time. For me, I always use it as motivation even when people are really unjustly critical,” Kardashian West said of moments of self doubt, which she said she experiences “all the time.”

She added: “I just use it as motivation. I want to just work harder to figure out why I am feeling that way.”