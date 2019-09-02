Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her 24-Inch Waist in a Sexy Metallic One Piece on Bahamas Vacation

It wouldn’t be a Kardashian vacation if the sisters didn’t roll out a series of sexy swimsuit photos from their trip — and Kim Kardashian West delivered.

After returning from a Bahamas getaway with Khloé Kardashian, 35, and La La Anthony, 38, Kardashian West, 38, showed off her killer hourglass figure in a plunging, high-rise one piece swimsuit worn while she swam in the crystal clear Caribbean waters.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram as she walked through the ocean and flaunted her famous 24-inch waistline.

The star simply captioned the photos, “🌊.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

In one shot, Kardashian West sat on the sand facing the ocean revealing a hint of side-boob and her derriere thanks to the skimpy swimsuit.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos Kim Kardashian Has Shared from Her Fashion Fittings

Another image of the reality star was taken from behind with her back facing the camera to clearly show off her tiny waist. She also turned to face the camera after dipping her head underwater, lifting her arms up to pull her waist-length hair behind her.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Kardashian West’s close friends gave her sultry Instagram posts lots of love in the comments.

“What waist,” the star’s makeup artist Hrush Achemyan said.

Anthony wrote, “Let’s go back❤️❤️❤️.”

Kardashian West credits her figure to an intense workout regimen with trainer Melissa Alcantara and a vegan diet. After the star was criticized for her snatched, corseted waist at the 2019 Met Gala, Alcantara came to her defense.

“To make things clear,” Alcantara wrote on her Instagram story. “1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her a– off 6 days a f—— week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love compliments either way.”

“MOST IMPORTANTLY,” she continued. “I don’t give a s— about your opinions on her body if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable!”

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

After giving birth to son Saint, 3, in Dec. 2015, Kardashian West began the Atkins Diet and jumpstarted her workout routine to get back to her pre-pregnancy shape. But she really began taking her workouts to the next level once she recruited Alcantara.

Now, Kardashian West works out with the trainer at 6 a.m., six days a week with a focus on different areas of the body each day.

“Kim told me, ‘I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips,’” Alcantara told PEOPLE last year. “She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!”