Kim Kardashian Puts the Fire Emoji to Shame with Her Flaming Head-to-Toe Ensemble

The SKIMS mogul stepped out in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday

Kim Kardashian's latest outfit is pure fire!

The SKIMS mogul, 41, stepped out in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday in a bold head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble featuring bright red "pantashoes," a red leather wrap skirt that hit at the knee and a flame-embroidered turtleneck that she paired with a black faux fur bag, matching fuzzy black sunglasses and red gloves.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kim appeared to be filming their new Hulu show with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian at Il Fornaio in Woodland Hills, per TMZ.

Kim's outfit captured many users' attention on social media, with some likening the outfit to those worn by the Parr family in Disney's The Incredibles, while others compared it to Food Network star Guy Fieri's signature fire print button-down T-shirts.

Though she typically opts to highlight one color at a time, Kim is no stranger to pushing the limits of fashion, from her all-black ensemble from the 2021 Met Gala to the all-pink jumpsuit she wore on Saturday Night Live, both of which were also Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Pho Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

During a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the reality star said she will "literally wear" anything on a night out.

"I don't care how uncomfortable, I don't care [for] how long — [even] if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom — I don't care what I have to do," she explained to host Ellen DeGeneres.

"I actually bought adult diapers when I took the bar exam," she added, "because I didn't know how it worked so I thought I had to sit there for eight hours straight."

Kim Kardashian Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In the premiere episode of her family's new Hulu series The Kardashians, Kim revealed that her ex Kanye West had "always styled me" and wanted "to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist."

"In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be … and he'll send me so many reference pictures. So that's always really been our thing," she said.