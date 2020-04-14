Image zoom Splash (3); Getty; Instagram

Kim Kardashian West has played around with so many different hair colors over the years, but the shade she loves the most might not be what you would expect.

When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s hairstylist Chris Appleton, who has taken her platinum blonde, chocolate brunette, pink and more, shared a slideshow of her many hair changes, Kardashian West, 39, revealed which one was her all-time favorite.

“Slide through & Tell me what your fav Kim k hair color is. My vote 👱🏼‍♀️,” Appleton wrote on Instagram, noting that his favorite hue was the blonde look.

As tons of fans started to share their opinions in the comments, Kardashian West decided to join in on the fun and share her own pick. “Red ❤️💋,” she wrote with a heart and kiss emoji.

Even though the eye-catching look was one of Kardashian West’s faves, it actually wasn’t the real deal. Instead of dyeing her hair the fiery red hue, Appleton used a wig to give the star the fun switch-up for her KKW Beauty Sooo Fire Colletion promo shoot last year (but for the final shots, she went with a blonde wig).

While social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kardashian West has been contemplating what color change she wants to make once the stay at home order in California is lifted. “Really thinking about this blonde hair @chrisappleton1,” the star captioned alongside a series of photos of her icy platinum hue from late 2017.

She first started considering the switch-up at the end of March. “My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of her platinum blonde tresses. “Contemplating dyeing it blonde when we can have human interaction again.”

Appleton gave his stamp-of-approval in the comments. “You know my answer,” he wrote.

Kardashian West has gone blonde multiple times in the past, which she’s said is husband Kanye West‘s favorite look on her. But she’s admitted to PEOPLE that having such light locks isn’t always easy. “I’m not going to lie — being blonde is so high-maintenance!” she previously said. “Every few days I use this treatment [Olaplex 3] to strengthen my hair.”