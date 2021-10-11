Watch Kim Kardashian Sprint Off SNL Set to Make Quick Outfit Changes Between Skits

Kim Kardashian West was under a major time crunch when it came time to switch looks in between Saturday Night Live skits.

As soon as the director yelled "cut!" the SNL cast, including October 9 host Kardashian West, had mere minutes to rush off stage and change before their next bits. And judging by behind-the-scenes snaps shared on social media, things definitely get hectic.

One fan sitting in the audience during Kardashian West's SNL hosting debut captured a video right as her "Dream Guy" skit came to a close. As soon as the segment ended and the audience applauded, Kardashian West didn't even have a second to take in the moment. Instead, she sprinted off set and grabbed on to an SNL dresser who pulled her backstage as quickly as possible.

Making sure the actors can make all their wardrobe changes in time comes down to a science, the SNL wardrobe department explained in a YouTube video.

Donna Richards, who was captured helping Kardashian West, is SNL's longtime "host dresser" and will do whatever it takes to help each host get ready for their next skit. "Yeah I carried J.Lo once on my back, piggyback. She was in really, really high heels of course from the monologue. I grabbed her and she couldn't run in those so I just put her onto my back like this," Richards explained.

Richards said that "as soon as the lights go down" she runs in and grabs the host by hand to take them backstage for a quick change. "It's all coordinated though. We choreograph everything," she said.

"I'm ripping clothes this way. At the same time, pants are going down and shoes are coming off as I'm doing the over the head stuff so wigs then can happen. So we all have to be working at the same time," Richards added.

The most difficult part, Richards said, is the first-ever quick change a host needs to do. "When they've never hosted SNL before that first change is always a shock to them."

Richards said the amount of time allotted for wardrobe changes is never the same (it can usually be around a minute or so), but the shortest she ever worked on was a 10-second change with Justin Timberlake for his December 2006 hosting gig.

"There was no commercial break, no nothing. We had never rehearsed it but you can't say no!" she said.

Luckily, thanks to the help of Richards and the SNL team, all of Kardashian West's changes went off without a hitch.

The SKIMS mogul was "nervous" ahead of her SNL debut, a source told PEOPLE. "She was very focused all week though and worked hard. Kanye [West] was around in N.Y.C. this week for support and guidance," the insider said.