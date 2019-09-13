Kim Kardashian Weighs in on the Fashion Trends She Loves — and the Ones She'll Never Wear

When it comes to fashion, Kim Kardashian West is never afraid to experiment with daring new trends. But even though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, rarely strays from her trendsetting ways, she admits that there are some styles she’d never actually wear.

Kardashian West weighed in on the latest fashion trends for a video with Harper’s Bazaar, in which she shared her unfiltered opinions about everything from the exposed thong to kitten heels.

The trends that the SKIMS Solutionwear mogul loves probably won’t come as too much of a surprise. “I mean duh. I wear these on the daily,” Kardashian West said of biker shorts. “I love them. They’re super ’80s. I remember everyone made fun of me for wearing them a few years ago. Now I see them all over the place.”

She’s also fond of thong flip flops, which she’s often seen wearing, even though some of her family members didn’t originally love the look. “I’ve been wearing these for like two years now. I wore these on Family Feud and all my sisters made fun of me. I was like, ‘Guys get with it. It’s a flip flop wedge.’ It’s going to be cool. And they did all make fun of me and now they’re all wearing them so, joke’s on you!” Kardashian West said.

But one of her all-time favorite trends still remains dad sneakers, which rose to popularity when her husband, Kanye West, launched the Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner. “I love dad shoes. But I will say it took me a minute to get into them, and once you go there you’ll never go back,” Kardashian West said.

Although Kardashian West often proclaims her love of ’90s fashion, she isn’t obsessed with the kitten heel trend that’s coming back. “I just, I can’t. I can’t. I do fight with Kendall [Jenner] over this ’cause she’s so tall and she looks so good in a kitten heel. But not for me. I’m 5’3.” I honestly haven’t really seen it on people I really like,” she said.

Bucket hats also aren’t Kardashian West’s style, either. “Ugh that was so Khloé [Kardashian] like 15 years ago,” the star said. “I do not like a bucket hat. It’s just never been my thing.”

And while she loves a good neon green look (who can forget the time she matched her hair to her car in Miami!), don’t expect to see her rocking a pale pistachio ensemble anytime soon. “Not really my color. I’d rather go more faded out than that,” Kardashian West said. “No! Not approved by KKW.”

Kardashian West opened up to PEOPLE in March 2018 about her love of ’90s style.

“I’ve always really been super inspired by just like the glamour of the ‘90s. It’s my favorite era for sure,” she said. “I just look at all of the amazing supermodels and to see how they would wear things on the runway and from their hair and makeup to the dresses, and everything is super relevant to today.”