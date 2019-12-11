KKW's Greatest Hits! Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Epic Style Evolution from 2009 to Today

As the decade comes to a close, we're revisiting Kim Kardashian's whirlwind wardrobe reinvention — from bandage bodycon dresses to custom couture creations
By Kaitlyn Frey
December 11, 2019 03:59 PM

2009

2009

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

An oversized chunky belt was one of Kim’s style staples back in the day. 

2009

2009

John Shearer/WireImage

Kim’s been a fan of leopard-print pieces for as long as we can remember. 

2010

2010

Larry Marano/Getty Images

Her waist may not have been as cinched in as it was at the 2019 Met Gala, but Kim still flaunted her hourglass shape with the help of a corseted dress in 2010.

2010

2010

Toby Canham/Getty Images

One of her favorite go-to silhouettes: one-shoulder bodycon minis that accentuated her frame. 

2011

2011

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Early on in her career, Kim favored flouncy feminine mini dresses and sky-high stilettos. 

2011

2011

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kim’s plunging, bronze Kaufman Franco gown was a hit on the carpet, but the look almost didn’t come to fruition. “They tailored it to where my whole butt wouldn’t fit into it – the designers had to come in and fix the whole thing!” she told Ryan Seacrest.

2011

2011

Denise Truscello/WireImage

She even experimented with bangs for a period of time. 

2012

2012

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kim often accompanied her curve-hugging gowns with bouncy bombshell curls. 

2012

2012

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Before Kim’s relationship with Kanye West blossomed and he overhauled her closet, she preferred to dress in colorful gowns, bandage dresses and platform pumps. 

2013

2013

Larry Busacca/Getty

Although Kim claims she “cried the whole way home” from the Met Gala because the internet bashed her floral-print Givenchy gown, she now considers the look one of her all-time favorites.  

2013

2013

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kim experimented with her look by trying a golden blonde hair color and wearing vibrant yellow hues. 

2014

2014

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

She continued to show off her sexy side in risqué ensembles, like this Atsuko Kudo latex bodysuit and sheer embellished Ralph & Russo skirt. 

2015

2015

John Shearer/WireImage

Kim’s love of latex started years ago, when she famously wore a skin-tight, plunging pink dress just days after revealing she was pregnant with baby number two

2015

2015

Michel Dufour/WireImage

As one of the many Balmain designs worn by Kim, it’s no surprise the label’s creative director Olivier Rousteing has described her as his muse.

2015

2015

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While seven months pregnant with son Saint, Kim kept up her couture aesthetic, wearing a Valentino cape gown that showed off her growing bump.

2016

2016

AKM-GSI

Kanye may not love it when Kim shows too much skin now, but in 2016, she dared to wear eye-popping outfits that left little to the imagination. 

2016

2016

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Kim cemented her status as a fashion icon by making the rounds at a ton of major runway front rows during Paris Fashion Week, including Balenciaga.

2017

2017

Jason Winslow/Splash

The year following her terrifying Paris robbery, Kim toned down her look, wearing barely any makeup, no jewelry and mostly monochromatic outfits. 

2017

2017

Splash News Online

For weeks Kim modeled numerous casual Yeezy designs, which ended up being for a big brand campaign featuring many lookalike models

2018

2018

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kanye also helped the star develop a close relationship with high-profile designers including Rick Owens, who created this minimal two-piece set. 

2018

2018

wowcelebritytv/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While her style’s evolved tremendously over the past 10 years (thanks in part to husband Kanye), Kim’s affinity for patterned pieces never wavered, and this dollar bill-printed Jeremy Scott ensemble proves it.

2019

2019

Raymond Hall/GC Images

By the end of this decade, Kim began gravitating toward menswear-inspired pieces, like this leather wool jacket (which she’s been spotted in multiple times) and chunky Yeezy combat boots.

2019

2019

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Her skin-tight custom Mugler look brought the designer out of retirement — and is the true pinnacle of her high-fashion transformation. 

