KKW's Greatest Hits! Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Epic Style Evolution from 2009 to Today

2009
An oversized chunky belt was one of Kim’s style staples back in the day.
2009
Kim’s been a fan of leopard-print pieces for as long as we can remember.
2010
Her waist may not have been as cinched in as it was at the 2019 Met Gala, but Kim still flaunted her hourglass shape with the help of a corseted dress in 2010.
2010
One of her favorite go-to silhouettes: one-shoulder bodycon minis that accentuated her frame.
2011
Early on in her career, Kim favored flouncy feminine mini dresses and sky-high stilettos.
2011
Kim’s plunging, bronze Kaufman Franco gown was a hit on the carpet, but the look almost didn’t come to fruition. “They tailored it to where my whole butt wouldn’t fit into it – the designers had to come in and fix the whole thing!” she told Ryan Seacrest.
2011
She even experimented with bangs for a period of time.
2012
Kim often accompanied her curve-hugging gowns with bouncy bombshell curls.
2012
Before Kim’s relationship with Kanye West blossomed and he overhauled her closet, she preferred to dress in colorful gowns, bandage dresses and platform pumps.
2013
Although Kim claims she “cried the whole way home” from the Met Gala because the internet bashed her floral-print Givenchy gown, she now considers the look one of her all-time favorites.
2013
Kim experimented with her look by trying a golden blonde hair color and wearing vibrant yellow hues.
2014
She continued to show off her sexy side in risqué ensembles, like this Atsuko Kudo latex bodysuit and sheer embellished Ralph & Russo skirt.
2015
Kim’s love of latex started years ago, when she famously wore a skin-tight, plunging pink dress just days after revealing she was pregnant with baby number two.
2015
As one of the many Balmain designs worn by Kim, it’s no surprise the label’s creative director Olivier Rousteing has described her as his muse.
2015
While seven months pregnant with son Saint, Kim kept up her couture aesthetic, wearing a Valentino cape gown that showed off her growing bump.
2016
Kanye may not love it when Kim shows too much skin now, but in 2016, she dared to wear eye-popping outfits that left little to the imagination.
2016
Kim cemented her status as a fashion icon by making the rounds at a ton of major runway front rows during Paris Fashion Week, including Balenciaga.
2017
The year following her terrifying Paris robbery, Kim toned down her look, wearing barely any makeup, no jewelry and mostly monochromatic outfits.
2017
For weeks Kim modeled numerous casual Yeezy designs, which ended up being for a big brand campaign featuring many lookalike models.
2018
Kanye also helped the star develop a close relationship with high-profile designers including Rick Owens, who created this minimal two-piece set.
2018
While her style’s evolved tremendously over the past 10 years (thanks in part to husband Kanye), Kim’s affinity for patterned pieces never wavered, and this dollar bill-printed Jeremy Scott ensemble proves it.
2019
By the end of this decade, Kim began gravitating toward menswear-inspired pieces, like this leather wool jacket (which she’s been spotted in multiple times) and chunky Yeezy combat boots.
2019
Her skin-tight custom Mugler look brought the designer out of retirement — and is the true pinnacle of her high-fashion transformation.