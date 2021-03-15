Kim Kardashian Fangirled When Martha Stewart Told Her She Loves SKIMS: 'Such a Proud Moment'

In a new interview with Vogue, the shapewear and media mogul recalls one of her favorite celebrity encounters with lifestyle legend Martha Stewart

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear has garnered plenty of famous fans since it first launched over a year ago. But out of all her SKIMS stans, one particular celeb left Kardashian feeling the most flattered.

"I'll never forget. I'm obsessed with Martha Stewart. So I was walking in New York and I hear, 'Kim! Kim!' And I turn around and she's like, 'I just need SKIMS. I love it!'" Kardashian, 40, says in an interview for Vogue's Good Morning Vogue.

When Kardashian discovered that Stewart, 79, swears by her shapewear, she couldn't help but fangirl. "I was like, anything for you! It was just such a proud moment that Martha Stewart wanted SKIMS," the fashion mogul told Vogue.

During the interview, which touched on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her law ambitions and more, Kardashian also shared how her first-ever Met Gala look helped her become "more confident in myself."

"When I went to my first Met Ball the theme was punk and I was like what is this? What am I gonna wear? I would have done anything to go so I was just to be happy to be dressed up," the star, who famously wore a floral printed Givenchy gown and gloves while pregnant with daughter North, remembers.

Image zoom Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

Givenchy's then-creative director Riccardo Tisci told Kardashian to just embrace the grungy, punk mindset.

"He was just like, 'F--k it, you're punk.' Like, it is what it is. And I get that. As I'm I think more confident in myself, I get that more. I think punk is just an attitude of not giving a f--k," Kardashian said. "[It's] not being not mindful of people and feelings — it doesn't mean you're a total a--hole. It just means that you live your life your way and beat to your own drum. Hopefully, that inspires people to want to do that for themselves."

Kardashian previously opened up about her first Met Gala, even revealing that she "cried all the way home" after seeing memes about her dress.

"I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire," she said. "I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn't believe it."