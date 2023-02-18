Dolce & Gabbana Unveils Kim Kardashian as Face of New Campaign in Sexy Black and White Photos

Dolce & Gabbana has found its muse!

The luxury fashion brand has unveiled Kim Kardashian as the face of its new Spring/Summer 2023 ad campaign with sexy black-and-white shots of the SKIMS mogul wearing items from the women's collection.

The campaign was shot in an Italian villa by photographer duo Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, according to Kardashian's Instagram post.

According to a press release, the clothes and accessories Kardashian dons in the photos are "a singular reinterpretation of the Dolce & Gabbana 1990s and 2000s archives to which belong the same legendary garments that have so often inspired Kim throughout her life and career."

courtesy Dolce&Gabbana/Mert & Marcus

In one shot, Kardashian, 42, is dressed head-to-toe in a leopard print jumpsuit and ankle boots. For the look, she pets a spotted cat in one hand with the D&G leopard print purse nearby.

A few more felines join her in bed for another photo, where she poses in a white corset mini dress with what appears to be a white shrug and see-through pointed heels.

courtesy Dolce&Gabbana/Mert & Marcus

She accessorizes the look with a small rhinestone purse and a pair of white gloves holding a long cross necklace.

The religious symbol and shiny bag appear once again in another photo of the reality television star wearing a rhinestone bra and a cross hanging from its matching crystal mesh choker.

courtesy Dolce&Gabbana/Mert & Marcus

Kardashian continues to shine in a sleek foil maxi dress, leaning her hand on a vanity table while holding a larger version of the rhinestone handbag behind her.

courtesy Dolce&Gabbana/Mert & Marcus

She wears a similar dress in black with a sheerer trim while sitting on a kitchen countertop.

courtesy Dolce&Gabbana/Mert & Marcus

Her long platinum locks pop against the couch as she opts for a more revealing ensemble in the D&G moiré faille mini dress, further accessorized with long black gloves while holding the black medium-sized Sicily bag and the same see-through pointed heels in black.

courtesy Dolce&Gabbana/Mert & Marcus

In another shot, Kardashian wears another black corset with straps while balancing on the bed with one knee. This time, she's wearing only one long black sleeve and showing off her bare legs.

courtesy Dolce&Gabbana/Mert & Marcus

For her final look, Kardashian wears a long floral lace dress and matching heels with a black lingerie bra underneath the sheer ensemble.

With her eyes closed, she leans her head back as a shirtless male model caresses her chin with his thumb.

courtesy Dolce&Gabbana/Mert & Marcus

According to the press release, "the new campaign is a journey through Dolce & Gabbana's most authentic DNA, in which new meanings meet the unmistakable characters that have made the brand's history – a universal language that gives voice to everyone's desires and aspirations."

Dolce & Gabbana debuted its Summer/Spring '23 collection at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022.