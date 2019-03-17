Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Face Is Covered in Psoriasis in Intimate 'Morning' Selfie

Kim Kardashian West is continuing to open up to her fans about her battle with psoriasis.

On Sunday, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star, 38, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showing several red patches covering her face.

“Morning psoriasis,” she captioned the intimate snap, which appeared to be taken in bed.

The post comes just a month after the KKW Beauty founder — who was first diagnosed with psoriasis during a 2011 episode of KUWTK — gave fans a candid look at what she’s tried to help heal her skin.

In the February selfie, the star had a dark-colored herbal ointment dotted on the areas where she was experiencing flare-ups, including her under-eye region, cheek, forehead and chin.

“Psoriasis is the s—! 😂,” the star joked, referring to the ointment’s resemblance to human waste.

Kardashian West also posted a photo of her legs covered in red, scaly patches, which she captioned “sexy.”

Back in December, Kardashian West asked her fans for advice as her condition was worsening.

“I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis,” she tweeted. “I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body.”

The red patches — which tend to appear on the legs, elbows and lower back — are caused by genetics, and first began flaring up on the lower half of Kardashian West’s body, but have since begun creeping up to her face.

“Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best?” the mom of three asked. “Need help ASAP!!!”

According to the Mayo Clinic, psoriasis, which has no cure, “causes cells to build up rapidly on the surface of the skin. The extra skin cells form scales and red patches that are itchy and sometimes painful.”

Kardashian West received her diagnosis from a dermatologist on a 2011 episode of her reality show.

“I got it for the first time at the DASH store opening in New York,” she revealed on her app in 2016. “I wore this all-sequin dress and I started getting really itchy; I thought it was just a rash caused by the fabric, but then the rash was COVERING my legs and my mom [Kris Jenner] was like, ‘I think you have psoriasis!!!’”

Psoriasis runs in the family. “[Jenner] has it too, and it’s hereditary, so she spotted the symptoms immediately,” Kardashian West noted.

Since then, Kardashian West has tried a number of remedies including light therapy, avoiding acidic foods (like tomato and eggplant) and detox smoothies.

While Kardashian West has learned to accept living with the skin condition, she would still love a solution.

“Scientists are constantly researching and developing new medications to help treat it, but for now, I use a topical cortisone ointment every night before bed,” she added in her app post. “I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m learning to just accept it as part of who I am.”