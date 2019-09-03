Kim Kardashian Says She Now Loves Her 'Worst' Fashion Moments: 'I Look Back and Have to Laugh'

When Kim Kardashian West first became a red carpet regular during season one of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her wardrobe included plenty of satin dresses, chunky belts, low-rise denim and statement necklaces. But over the past decade, Kardashian West retired her old wardrobe, and transformed into a bonafide style icon, catapulting micro-trends into popularity (think: bike shorts and small sunglasses), gracing the cover of Vogue multiple times and even receiving the first CFDA Fashion Influencer Award in 2018. But while she does look back at some of her old outfits and cringe, the reality star, 38, doesn’t hold any regrets about what she’s worn.

“I love my worst moments now. I look back and have to laugh; it was so much fun. It was who I was, what I could afford, and what I knew at the time,” Kardashian West told husband Kanye West in a Q&A interview for Vogue Arabia.

Kardashian West credits West as her fashion lifesaver, explaining that BK (before Kanye) the “first seven years of filming KUWTK” were dangerous style territory. But while she’s thankful he famously overhauled her closet in 2012, at time time, she was wary about purging the majority of her wardrobe.

“I didn’t understand at the time why you wanted to get rid of pretty much everything I owned, but I pretended like I did,” she told West in their Vogue Arabia interview. “You were showing me all of these different designers that I had never heard of before. Now, I totally get it. Now I’m very confident in what I wear. You have been my best stylist.”

Kardashian West also thanked designer Zac Posen for taking a chance on her in 2010 by bringing her to the CFDA Fashion Awards.

“[He] was the first designer with a fashion house to believe in me when nobody did,” she said. “He invited me to the CFDA Awards and I remember him saying to me, ‘Kim, I see this in you, can you please trust me?’ He wanted me to wear minimal makeup. I was so uncomfortable and, of course, showed up with a full face.”

The evening ended up being a memorable one for the star. “That night [Posen] introduced me to Karl Lagerfeld and I sat next to Rachel Roy,” Kardashian West said. “I remember being so nervous and intimidated because I knew no one. Rachel was so nice, she told me who was who and introduced me to so many people. There are so many more people I could name!”

Eight years later, things came full circle when Kardashian West was honored at the same ceremony by the Council of Fashion Designers of America with the inaugural Influencer Award. In her acceptance speech, she opened up about those who doubted her dream of making name for herself in fashion.

“It was maybe seven years ago when I had a publicist and she asked, what where my goals, what were my dreams, and I said I just want to be on the cover of a fashion magazine and she said to me, “Let’s get some realistic goals, because that will never happen.”

She continued: “And so of course I sent her my Vogue cover when it came out — an autographed copy. So it’s really a trip to me that I’m here getting an award for fashion, when it’s something I’ve always loved.”