Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Elizabeth Taylor Wearing Vintage Mugler for Glam Photo Shoot

Liz, is that you?

Kim Kardashian West channels the iconic Elizabeth Taylor in an upcoming photo spread for 7HOLLYWOOD magazine, rocking a variety of poses and ensembles (plus Taylor’s signature dark, wavy bob hairstyle) that render her a spitting image of the late Hollywood legend.

Both Kardashian West, 39, and the magazine shared glimpses of the shoot on their respective Instagram accounts. For one look, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lounges on a white bed while wearing black heels and a fitted black dress featuring all-over sequins and a plunging neckline. The reality stars models her sparkling Thierry Mugler outfit while throwing her head back slightly to show off the dazzling pearls decorating her neck.

Image zoom ALIX MALKA/7Hollywood

For a slightly dressed-down variation of Taylor, Kardashian West styled a half-sleeve white shirt over the glittering dress and switched out her pearls for a diamond choker, posing with her hand on her hip.

Image zoom ALIX MALKA/7Hollywood

A video clip from the glam shoot (shared both on 7HOLLYWOOD‘s Instagram feed Thursday and Kardashian West’s Instagram Story Wednesday night) showed the star in various other Mugler outfits, such as a red pant and blazer ensemble and a high-neck, black and gold embellished mini dress.

Image zoom ALIX MALKA/7Hollywood

Each look from the shoot, which was also conceptualized and styled by Mugler, was complete with glam accessories, from multiple rings to dangling earrings and blinged-out necklaces and bracelets.

Image zoom ALIX MALKA/7Hollywood

Kardashian West has channeled Taylor, who died of congestive heart failure in 2011 at the age of 79, in multiple photo shoots over the years — and was even the last person to interview her before her death.

In a chat for a Harper’s Bazaar feature that ran in February 2011 (one month before Taylor died), the Oscar winner and AIDS awareness activist opened up to Kardashian West about social media, her legacy and shared her biggest piece of advice: “Follow your passion, follow your heart and the things you need will come.”

Taylor’s final Tweet was a link to the interview, plus a compliment for the reality star about her Cleopatra-themed photo shoot.

“Not only did I get to wear Dame Elizabeth’s original clothing from the movie, but I got to interview her for this piece!” Kardashian West wrote on her blog at the time after Taylor’s death, describing the meeting as “one of the greatest highlights of my entire life.”

“I never felt so lucky and fortunate; it was truly the greatest honor and dream of mine to be the iconic ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ for one day,” the KKW Beauty mogul added.