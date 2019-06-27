Kim Kardashian West just got NSFW as she showed off the gift she gave Khloé Kardashian for her 35th birthday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, showed fans the sparkling crystal-embellished Judith Leiber clutch she got for her younger sister designed in the shape of an eggplant. While some might assume Khloé’s a fan of the fruit based on Kim’s gift, her sexual joke hints that the gift actually has a dirty meaning.

“Okay guys, so for Khloé’s birthday I got her this Judith Leiber bag of an eggplant and I just thought it was really fitting for her,” Kim said. “And she loves it guys. So she’s definitely getting some eggplant for her birthday.”

“She really needs some eggplant Kim!” Scott Disick is heard saying in the background of Kim’s Instagram video.

As emojis took over the internet and in text messaging, the eggplant image quickly became widely recognized as a subliminal reference to a penis. Kim’s gift is likely poking fun at the fact that Khloé’s flying solo on her birthday this year.

“I’m definitely not thinking about [dating],” Khloé said in an interview with Extra days before her birthday. Instead, she’s focusing on family. “I’m having such a great time spending time with my daughter,” she said of 14-month-old True, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28.

“I’m loving family time, me time, and being with True,” she added. “It’s awesome, that’s my focus right now.”

Thompson first allegedly cheated on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — but it’s been over for good since news broke that he hooked up with Kardashian’s longtime family friend, 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, in February.

Despite his infidelity, Thompson still wished Khloé a happy birthday on Instagram. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” he captioned a photo of the star with True.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” he continued. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

A source told PEOPLE this week that while Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship was already on the rocks before he allegedly made out with Woods, at the time, she still hoped they could get back on the right track. “She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” the source said. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

According to the source, Thompson “was doing everything he could to get Khloé back.” Ultimately, she chose to move on for good. The source said, “He did ask her at one point to reconsider, but Khloé was too angry and disappointed with him.”