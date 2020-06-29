Kim Kardashian Dyes Her Hair a Fiery Red Hue: 'Do You Love It?'

After going months without doing anything to her hair while she social distanced at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Kim Kardashian West made her first major switch-up — and she really went for it. Even though the star said back in March she might go blonde after quarantine ended in California, she instead went for a color she's always wanted to try ⁠— red!

Kardashian West debuted the fiery hue with multiple videos and selfies shared on social media. In one clip, she wore her hair pulled up into a messy bun and center-parted two pieces that were pulled out in the front. "You guys I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?" the KKW Beauty mogul said as she zoomed in close on the warm auburn color.

In another photo, Kardashian West made a kiss face to the camera while showing off her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

"Wow love the red on you!" one fan tweeted. "MY QUEEN WITH RED HAIR 😭😭😭😭😭I STAN," tweeted another fan.

Someone else wrote, "OMG WHAT."

While Kardashian West has been known to wear wigs so she can easily switch up her hair color without much commitment, the star's hairstylist Chris Appleton (who's behind the majority of her memorable hair colors) confirms to PEOPLE that this change is the real deal.

Originally it seemed like going back to blonde was Kardashian West's plan once she was able to see Appleton again post-social distancing. “My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of her platinum blonde tresses in March. “Contemplating dyeing it blonde when we can have human interaction again.”

But Kardashian West may have hinted her future hair color while she was social distancing in April. When Appleton posted a series of photos of the star's various hair hues asking which one was everyone's favorite, Kardashian West said the crimson color was her pick.

"Slide through & Tell me what your fav Kim K hair color is. My vote 👱🏼‍♀️," said Appleton. Kardashian West replied, "Red ❤️💋."