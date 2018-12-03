Kim Kardashian West looks like she was channeling Kendall Jenner in her plunging, pink crystal-covered mini dress at the Versace pre-fall 2019 show in N.Y.C. Sunday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, was joined by husband Kanye West, 41, for the star-studded show wearing an attention-grabbing sparkly Versace mini — which revealed lots of cleavage — teamed with her go-to clear Yeezy pumps, two delicate layered cross necklacs and coordinating silver glitter eye shadow courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

Kardashian West’s look quickly drew comparison’s to one of her younger sister’s sexiest ensembles to date — which the supermodel wore for her 21st birthday bash over two years ago.

Jenner, now 23, wore a custom silver glittering mesh dress handcrafted by Lebanese designer Antoine Salameh of brand LaBourjoisie. The $9,000 Swarovski crystal-covered design featured a very short skirt, plunging neckline and back and thin chain straps that wrapped around the model’s neck.

But Jenner wasn’t even the first one to wear this daring style. The original star who wore a mini dress just like this was Paris Hilton for her own 21st birthday party 16 years ago.

“vintage Paris Hilton vibes,” Jenner captioned a photo of herself from her party on Instagram.

And as for Hilton? She totally approved of Jenner’s recreation. “I was sitting with her mom [Kris Jenner] talking at her party and when she walked in she just looked like this sparkling goddess. Right away, I recognized the dress, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I wore something exactly like that for my 21st birthday,’ and Kendall was like, ‘Actually I saw the pictures and I told the designer because I was obsessed with it. So I had him copy it,'” Hilton told PEOPLE at the time.

She added, “I was very flattered, I thought she looked so beautiful. It’s literally the best 21st birthday dress that anyone could ever have. I love how all these styles that I wore back in the day are coming back right now.”