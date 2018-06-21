Kim Kardashian Wears Only a Simple Band for First Trip to Paris After 2016 Robbery

Kim Kardashian West made her return to Paris Fashion Week on Thursday — her first Paris fashion week appearance since her 2016 robbery — and kept things simple (for her) when it came to her look.

Kardashian West was on hand (along with her husband Kanye West) to support their friend Virgil Abloh, who released his debut menswear collection for Louis Vuitton. She wore a casual blue shirtdress with cargo pockets, accessorizing with ski-like sunglasses and her signature jewelry staple — a simple thin band on her ring finger.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

Ever since her 2016 robbery, where she was held at gunpoint by five burglars who took two cellphones and approximately $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million diamond ring from Kanye, she no longer keeps jewelry in the house or wears her best jewels to appearances.

“Ever since the Paris robbery, Kim has made many changes in her life. She is much more careful about being flashy,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this year.

She now staffs her new house with 24/7 security and does not keep expensive possessions (including jewelry) in the house.

“She doesn’t wear expensive jewelry every day, so it makes no sense to keep it at the house. Kim is trying to eliminate as many concerns as possible,” the source said.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2017, she explained that she’s a whole new person post-robbery, one who isn’t as materialistic as before.

“I don’t want to start crying, but … I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things,” she said.

She continued, “It was probably no secret, you see it on the show, me being flashy, but I was definitely materialistic before. Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

And after retreating from the spotlight after taking a pause after her experience, she has yet to wear flashy diamonds (not even to the Met Gala the last two years). Instead, her go-to piece of jewelry is a simple band worn on her ring finger.

In February 2017 she was spotted in N.Y.C. wearing the ring.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

And she kept all the focus on her Atelier Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

She added a few more pieces — bangles and a signet ring — at the 2018 CFDA Awards, but continued to avoid diamonds.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

She experimented with a few more gold rings at the BoF West Summit in June, but still wore her plain band.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

And kept things simple again at the 2018 MTV TV & Movie Awards.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kim’s new accessory signature is simple, classic and here to stay.