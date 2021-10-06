Kim Kardashian Ditches Her Sexy, Skin-Baring Style — See All Her Covered-Up Fashion Moments

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

10/06/2021 Kim Kardashian is pictured on her way to Saturday Night Live rehearsals in New York City. The reality TV star carried a Balenciaga bag and wore a black leather baseball cap, Balenciaga puffer vest, leather bodysuit, and heels.

Over the past 15 years, Kim Kardashian West has continued to reinvent her style. From her Hervé Léger bandage dress obsession to her all-things-vintage-'90s era, Kardashian West, 40, never shies away from shaking up her wardrobe. But one thing has always remained constant — her love of showing skin — and lately, the star is keeping her famous figure covered up.

Ever since she stepped out at the 2021 Met Gala in a head-turning (and polarizing) black Balenciaga look that covered her entire body, Kardashian West has ditched sexy outfits in favor of other completely covered looks by the Paris-based label. And the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum continued to parade her conservative style in New York City this week as she preps for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Oct. 9.

Despite the 68° autumn weather in Manhattan, Kardashian West headed to her second SNL rehearsal on Oct. 6 prepared for a blizzard as she dressed once again in a head-to-toe Balenciaga look featuring an oversize Balenciaga puffer vest, long-sleeve turtleneck leather top, burgundy gloves and a floor-length leather skirt attached to thigh-high boots.

She accessorized the look with rectangular sunglasses, a leather baseball cap and a duffle bag so large, we've been placing bets about what she could be keeping inside (her SNL scripts, perhaps?).

On Tuesday night, Kardashian West kept with the Balenciaga theme and once again dressed for the cold (for reference, the temp was about 60°) with a sparkling, fuzzy coat that fell all the way to her knees.

Kim Kardashian arrives at SNL cast dinner in New York Credit: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Yet again, she steered clear from showing any skin. Instead she chose a black Balenciaga Knotted Crepe Top ($1,390), her go-to Balenciaga pantaleggings and slim, Matrix-style sunnies.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Kim Kardashian leaves her hotel en route to SNL studios on October 05, 2021 Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Before her Balenciaga love affair, Kardashian West rarely repeated outfits. But now we're seeing her do it more than ever. That same day, she went to SNL rehearsal in the same Balenciaga blouse, pantaleggings and sunglasses as she wore to dinner that evening. However, this time she switched it up by accessorizing it with long black gloves and the same huge leather duffle (seriously, what is in there?!).

Kardashian West loves to talk fashion (she's given fans a look into her huge wardrobe archive before) but oddly, has yet to open up about her current style aesthetic. However, when the star debuted her custom Balenciaga look at the Met Gala, sources told PEOPLE her ex-husband Kanye West is playing a role in crafting her new vibe.

"It was Kanye who introduced Kim to [Balenciaga creative director] Demna [Gvasalia] and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," the source said.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Credit: Getty