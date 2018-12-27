Kim Kardashian West has avoided wearing extravagant jewelry in public since being held at gunpoint and robbed of $10 million worth of jewels during Paris Fashion Week two years ago. But at the star’s over-the-top 2018 Christmas Eve bash held at her Calabasas home, Kardashian West wore a massive diamond ring on her ring finger for one of the first times since the heist.

In a series of family photos from the celebration featuring Kardashian West, 38, husband Kanye West, 41, and children North, 5, Saint 3, and Chicago, 11 months, the reality star flashed a huge diamond sparkler — which looked very similar to the 15-carat square diamond engagement ring that was stolen in Paris— on her left hand.

Since the traumatic Paris robbery, Kardashian West has avoided wearing any high-wattage jewels, instead keeping a simple gold band or thin diamond band wedding band on her left ring finger.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star no longer keeps jewelry in the house and usually avoids wearing opulent jewels to appearances after getting robbed of two cell phones and jewels, including a $4 million diamond ring from Kanye, in Paris.

“Ever since the Paris robbery, Kim has made many changes in her life. She is much more careful about being flashy,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this year.

She now staffs her new house with 24/7 security and does not keep expensive possessions (including jewelry) in the house.

“She doesn’t wear expensive jewelry every day, so it makes no sense to keep it at the house. Kim is trying to eliminate as many concerns as possible,” the source said.

However, Kardashian West notably made an exception to her rule when she attended the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection in October, where she was covered in multiple diamond pieces from Tiffany & Co., including multiple rings and a diamond choker.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

But on social media she made sure to point out that the expensive pieces were not hers and she had amped up her security for the event.

Gotham/GC Images (2)

“Look at these jewels I get to borrow for the night — I have security with me and they [the jewels] leave me after the night,” she told her fans on her Instagram Stories as she was driving to the event, adding, “I turn into Cinderella.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2017, Kardashian West explained in detail how the Paris robbery completely changed her outlook on life.

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show — me being flashy — but I was definitely materialistic before,” she told DeGeneres. “Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she continued. “I don’t want to start crying, but … I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”