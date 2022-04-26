The SKIMS founder responded to criticism she received about her selfies post over the weekend

Kim Kardashian Denies Using Photoshop to Remove Her Belly Button from Instagram Selfies: 'So Dumb'

Kim Kardashian is calling out Photoshop claims once again, denying that she photoshopped her belly button in her latest selfie for Instagram.

The Skims founder, 41, posted a set of selfies while lounging in front of her pool in a set from her clothing line. Kardashian wore a nude lounging bra and a pair of high-waisted shorts under some baggy black sweatpants.

"☀️ Sunday in my @skims ☀️" she captioned the series of pictures.

She followed up the weekend post, responding to some of her critics on her Instagram story on Tuesday as some of her followers left comments speculating she had done some airbrushing on the photos to edit her belly button out of the pictures.

"Come on guys... Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????" she wrote.

She continued in a follow-up post, "Belly button insecurities? Well... why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high-waisted underwear like I did! You're welcome!!!"

Earlier this month, Kardashian launched her SKIMS swimwear line with an iconic swimwear photoshoot featuring supermodels Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

"I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time," Kardashian said at the time of the launch.

"We've really taken the time to make sure we're offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it."