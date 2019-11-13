Kim Kardashian West has been taping up her cleavage to give herself a little “boob lift” for over a decade, and now she’s showing fans exactly how to master her styling hack.

Leading up to the launch of Kardashian West’s new SKIMS body tape and pasties, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star demonstrated exactly how she uses her products to give her breasts lift and support when wearing outfits that don’t work with a normal bra.

“I go right in over the nipple. I try not to go too much in by her neck because usually a dress comes in that way. You lift it to the desired lift. You try to not lift it too much to where it wrinkles,” Kardashian West, 39, said on her Instagram Story as she applied the flesh-toned tape on a topless model.

As she applied the tape on the other side, the star said: “Guys this has been such a lifesaving secret that I learned on set of a fragrance shoot. The key to the tape is you do not want it to be too stretchy.”

Once Kardashian West finished taping up, she put an oversize blazer on the model, who was also wearing SKIMS Sculpting Shorts, to show how the body tape made a difference in her look. “I like to wear a blazer and I like to not wear a bra. I just can’t do that so I need a little help,” she said.

Then the model removed the body tape so fans could see how the SKIMS founder’s product is much less painful than other tapes. “That wasn’t painful at all,” the model said. “Completely fine.”

Kardashian West also shared a series of photos from 2008 when she used duct tape on her breasts for the first time at a photo shoot.

“Where it all started…” the star wrote on her Instagram Story.

When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star would use different types of tape, like gaffer’s tape, packing tape and duct tape, to give a “mini boob lift effect,” it would irritate her skin when she removed it. So comfort was key when designing her own.

“This material is so amazing to wear. It doesn’t really rip off your skin like the gaffer’s tape used to do. That would give me literal scabs and burns for the longest time,” Kardashian West said when she announced the upcoming SKIMS launch.

She also created pasties made from the same material and available in the same three shades as the body tape.

“[They] are the most perfect shape. Once you put this on your nipple, there’s a little padding right here, you cannot see this through anything,” Kardashian West explained on her Instagram Story. “It’s the softest fabric that does not rip off your skin. Once you put it on your nipple you lift it this teardrop gives this mini boob lift effect without going as hardcore as the tape might be.”