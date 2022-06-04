Kim Kardashian Defends Losing 16 Lbs. in Order to Wear Marilyn Monroe's Dress to 2022 Met Gala

"To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me," Kim Kardashian explained

Kim Kardashian is defending her commitment to fashion.

After receiving backlash for telling Vogue about her dramatic weight loss to fit into the gown, which included cutting out carbs and sugar, Kardashian explained to The Times that she felt her doing so was no different than an actor preparing for a project.

"To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,'" she said. "Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."

Added Kardashian: "I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?' "

Christian Bale The Machinist; Kim Kardashian; Renee Zellweger Bridget Jones

Kardashian borrowed one of Monroe's most iconic gowns — which had been on display in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley's Believe It or Not! — for the 2022 Met Gala. She attended the event alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson, and topped off the glamorous style with diamond drop earrings and a white fur jacket.

Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet at the annual affair, Kardashian told correspondent La La Anthony, "I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves."

But getting into the vintage gown was not an easy feat, she explained. "I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 lbs. down today," the SKIMS founder admitted.

"It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We're having a pizza and donut party back at the hotel," Kardashian added.

Designed by Jean Louis, Monroe's dress originally cost $12,000 and was reportedly so tight that the late star had to be sewn into it prior to her very sexy performance for President John F. Kennedy on May 19, 1962, at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser, just three months before she died.

Ripley's purchased the dress from Julien's Auction back in November 2016 for a whopping $4.81 million, making it one of the most expensive dresses in the world.

Kardashian truly channeled Monroe with platinum blonde hair, styled in a sleek twisted bun, to pull together the entire look.

Fans previously hypothesized that Kardashian would wear the dress after The Sun reported that she and Davidson, 28, visited Ripley's Believe It or Not!.