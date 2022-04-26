Kim Kardashian Makes Solo TikTok Debut with OG Glam Squad, Shows Off Long Black Nails
Kim Kardashian has joined TikTok — for the second time — but this time the account is all her own.
On Monday, Kardashian, who first joined the platform via a joint account with 8-year-old daughter North, made her solo debut with a sweet ode to her longtime glam squad.
In the video, hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic pose with their glam tools as the viral TikTok audio "So, you're an artist? Are you good at it?" plays in the background.
Answering the question, Appleton and Dedavanovic mouth "yeah" and the video transitions to show Kardashian, 41, all dolled up. The SKIMS founder, dressed in a black, croc-embossed dress, gives the camera a pout as she flips her sleek ponytail and shows off long acrylic nails.
The look appears to be the ensemble Kardashian wore to attend the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Kardashian and Davison were there to support the Saturday Night Live star's close friend friend Jon Stewart, who was honored with this year's prize.
Davidson, 28, and Kardashian were photographed watching intently during the ceremony, with the comedian looking dapper in a black shirt and blazer.
Other comedic celebs in attendance at the event included Steve Carell, Samantha Bee, Ed Helms and Jimmy Kimmel. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney were also present.
Speaking about his close friend Stewart, Davidson joked on stage: "Who couldn't love this guy? Probably the most controversial thing he's done is being friends with me... Is Jon really my friend? I don't know if we're really friends or if this is a make-a-wish type thing."
Kardashian has been linked to Davidson since last fall, when the pair were photographed holding hands in October 2021 at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. Earlier that month, they shared an onscreen kiss during Kardashian's SNL hosting debut.