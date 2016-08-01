Kim Kardashian Debuts Short, Sleek Haircut on Snapchat - But Is It a Wig?

The Kardashian-Jenners are going through a serious lob phase.

The latest member of the famous family to debut the chic hairstyle is Kim Kardashian West, who took to Snapchat Sunday to share a series of videos of her new look: a sleek, stick-straight, meticulously-coiffed long bob styled in a deep side part.

In the videos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, wearing an army green lace-up top, showed off her freshly-chopped locks in the car with her husband, Kanye West.

Of course, it remains unclear if she actually got it cut — or if it’s a faux-haircut fakeout. While sister Kendall Jenner, 20, recently did chop a few inches off, Kylie Jenner had us all fooled when she documented herself getting a super-short bob on Snapchat earlier this month. (It was just a wig!)

As for the other sisters, we’re pretty certain Kourtney Kardashian will never stray from her long, tumbling locks, but Khloé? While Khloé’s hair length changes on a daily basis, the star has been going shorter and shorter lately. (And blonder!)

Either way, we’re still waiting for someone in the family to get the Kris Jenner.