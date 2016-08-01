Kim Kardashian Debuts Short, Sleek Haircut on Snapchat - But Is It a Wig?
The Kardashian-Jenners are going through a serious lob phase.
The latest member of the famous family to debut the chic hairstyle is Kim Kardashian West, who took to Snapchat Sunday to share a series of videos of her new look: a sleek, stick-straight, meticulously-coiffed long bob styled in a deep side part.
In the videos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, wearing an army green lace-up top, showed off her freshly-chopped locks in the car with her husband, Kanye West.
Of course, it remains unclear if she actually got it cut — or if it’s a faux-haircut fakeout. While sister Kendall Jenner, 20, recently did chop a few inches off, Kylie Jenner had us all fooled when she documented herself getting a super-short bob on Snapchat earlier this month. (It was just a wig!)
As for the other sisters, we’re pretty certain Kourtney Kardashian will never stray from her long, tumbling locks, but Khloé? While Khloé’s hair length changes on a daily basis, the star has been going shorter and shorter lately. (And blonder!)
Either way, we’re still waiting for someone in the family to get the Kris Jenner.
Do you think Kardashian West’s look is real or fake? Let us know below.