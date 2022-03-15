Kim Kardashian Debuts Inclusive SKIMS Swim Line Featuring 'Innovative' Separates and One-Piece Suits

"You’ve asked, we’ve listened," Kardashian captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Monday, announcing that the new swim line will be available on March 18

Kim Kardashian's empire is expanding!

The beauty and fashion mogul, 41, announced on Twitter and Instagram that her ultra-popular brand SKIMS will be dropping its first swimwear line this Friday, posting a series of photos of herself modeling the new looks in the water and on the shore.

"You've asked, we've listened 🌊 @SKIMS SWIM launches this Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT," Kardashian captioned the collection of sultry swimwear photos.

Kim Kardashian's new Skims' swimline Credit: Skims

The collection will include 19 mix-and-match styles in seven solid colors, including the brand's signature skin-toned hues, as well as cobalt and periwinkle.

SKIMS swimwear will also feature "innovative" separates, minimalist bikinis, sporty one-pieces, and everything in between, and will be available in sizes XXS to 4X with prices ranging from $32 to $108.

Skims Kim Kardashian Credit: Skims

Kardashian, who has been eager to share the news with her millions of followers, wanted fans to wait until she was truly ready to unveil the full line.

"I even had to stop tagging [Skims], I do want there to be a nice element of surprise for it," Kardashian told Business of Fashion in a report published on Monday. "I've really wanted swim for a really long time."

The reality star, whose highly anticipated new show, The Kardashians, premieres on Hulu on April 14, told the outlet that she wanted customers to be able to build their own swimwear sets and designed the pieces like "Legos."

In January, SKIMS was valued at a whopping $3.2 billion, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

In 2021, Kardashian's brand increased sales by 90% to about $275 million. It now expects to hit $400 million in 2022, bringing the total funding for the company to $402 million, according to Bloomberg.

Kardashian co-founded SKIMS in 2019. The brand sells shapewear, as well as loungewear, including pajamas and sweatpants. SKIMS has also expanded to include items like sleep robes and turtlenecks, making it the ultimate go-to brand for comfort and style.