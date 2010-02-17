Kim Kardashian Debuts Her 'Strong' and 'Sexy' Fragrance

Fame

In a black one-shoulder dress from the bebe collection she designed with her sisters, Kim Kardashian posed for pictures with a slew fans (a line wrapped the block from the midtown Manhattan Sephora) at the launch of her signature perfume last night. “I’m so happy with it,” Kim told PEOPLE of her debut scent. “It’s strong, it’s voluptuous, it’s sexy and you can wear it day time to night time.” As for the inspiration behind the scent, Kardashian turned to family memories. “I wanted something flowery but not fruity smelling, not too candy-ish. I knew all the smells that I loved were gardenias, because they reminded me of family vacations in Hawaii, and tuberose always reminded me of mom for some reason.” And while she’s only recently gone pro with her love of scents, experimenting with them started at a young age for her. “Kourtney and I thought that making perfume was taking flowers and putting it in a blender. [As kids] we tried that and that’s obviously not how perfume is made,” she laughs. These days Kim knows better, but that doesn’t stop her from wanting family and friends to weigh in on the scent — even recruiting boyfriend Reggie Bush to lend his nose. “I would actually spray it on my arm and go, ‘Ok, babe, this hand or this hand: which one do you like?’ And then I’d get the scent that he liked and thank god it was the same scent that I liked!” As for what she likes on her beau: “I kind of like it when he has his lotion, his bodywash, his deodorant — his own manly scent.” Buy Kim’s scent, starting at $16 for a portable roll-on at sephora.com. –Shruti Dhalwala and Katherine Kluznik Rentmeester