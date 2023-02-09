Kim Kardashian Debuts New Flowing Hairstyle: 'We Cut Bangs Guys'

Kim Kardashian is debuting a new hairstyle.

The reality star, 42, revealed she's had bangs cut into her flowing brunette locks Wednesday as she shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories.

Kardashian showed off her new look as she filmed herself in a mirror modeling a number of different outfits from her SKIMS collection, which included a white bra and shorts, and a white bodysuit.

In one clip, the mom of four plays with her hair and mouths the lyrics to Ariana Grande's song "Imagine" whilst wearing a black camisole and shorts.

"We cut bangs guys," the Kardashians star says in the video whilst chatting to her hairstylist Chris Appleton, who is out of shot. Kardashian, who was rocking honey-blonde locks in December, also captioned the clip, "always @arianagrande ✨".

Singer Grande, 29, reposted the video and added a sweet comment to Kardashian, writing, "my sweet 🧚".

Kardashian later surprised fans as she headed to the SKIMS Valentine's Pop-Up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

"Alright guys, we're going to the Valentine's Day SKIMS Pop-Up," she told the camera as she shared a glimpse of her outfit which featured a bright pink bra, leggings and jacket teamed with dark gray knee-high boots.

Kardashian and Grande both famously dated comedian Pete Davidson. While Grande ended her whirlwind engagement to the Saturday Night Live alum after four months back in 2018, Kardashian split from the 29-year-old after nine months of dating in Aug. 22.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

The duo was first linked after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during the makeup mogul's SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9, 2021.

Davidson is currently rumored to be dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders, with the pair pictured on vacation together in Hawaii last month.