Kim Kardashian Debuts New Flowing Hairstyle: 'We Cut Bangs Guys'

The SKIMS founder has once again switched up her hairstyle

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 07:29 AM
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Flowing Hairstyle: ‘We’ve Got Bangs Guys’
Kim Kardashian. Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian is debuting a new hairstyle.

The reality star, 42, revealed she's had bangs cut into her flowing brunette locks Wednesday as she shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories.

Kardashian showed off her new look as she filmed herself in a mirror modeling a number of different outfits from her SKIMS collection, which included a white bra and shorts, and a white bodysuit.

In one clip, the mom of four plays with her hair and mouths the lyrics to Ariana Grande's song "Imagine" whilst wearing a black camisole and shorts.

"We cut bangs guys," the Kardashians star says in the video whilst chatting to her hairstylist Chris Appleton, who is out of shot. Kardashian, who was rocking honey-blonde locks in December, also captioned the clip, "always @arianagrande ✨".

Ariana Grande posts Kim Kardashian's insta story featuring her music
Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande Instagram

Singer Grande, 29, reposted the video and added a sweet comment to Kardashian, writing, "my sweet 🧚".

Kardashian later surprised fans as she headed to the SKIMS Valentine's Pop-Up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

"Alright guys, we're going to the Valentine's Day SKIMS Pop-Up," she told the camera as she shared a glimpse of her outfit which featured a bright pink bra, leggings and jacket teamed with dark gray knee-high boots.

Kim Kardashian Debuts New Flowing Hairstyle: ‘We’ve Got Bangs Guys’
Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian and Grande both famously dated comedian Pete Davidson. While Grande ended her whirlwind engagement to the Saturday Night Live alum after four months back in 2018, Kardashian split from the 29-year-old after nine months of dating in Aug. 22.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

kim and pete. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4gpU7v87y/.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

The duo was first linked after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during the makeup mogul's SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9, 2021.

Davidson is currently rumored to be dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders, with the pair pictured on vacation together in Hawaii last month.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmTtT5mJ5V2/?hl=en hed: Louis Vuitton's Kenzo Threatens to Sue Mom Who Named Her Beauty Line Kenz After Autistic Daughterhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CmTtT5mJ5V2/?hl=en hed: Louis Vuitton's Kenzo Threatens to Sue Mom Who Named Her Beauty Line Kenz After Autistic Daughter
Kenzo Allegedly Threatens to Sue Mom Who Named Company Kenz Beauty After Daughter Who Has Autism
Pamela anderson
Watch Pamela Anderson Style Her Iconic '90s Updo with a G-String: 'This Is a Trick of the Trade'
Elyse Myers attends 2022 VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Anaheim, California. , Elyse Myers
Elyse Myers Talks the Vulnerability of Sharing Her Curly Hair Journey: 'You Deserve to Be Accepted'
Demi Lovato doing their own glam for the 2-23 Pre-Grammys party
Demi Lovato Just Revealed How Good She Is at Doing Her Own Makeup: See the Before and After
Madelyn Cline Says She’s ‘Happily Taken’ Following Chase Stokes Split: ‘Never Been Happier’
Madelyn Cline Shares the Secrets to Her Signature Pout — from Her Favorite Products to Her Genetics
jonathan van ness
Jonathan Van Ness Debuts New Bleached Eyebrow Look on Instagram: 'Okay to Play'
Khloe Kardashian Wears Head-to-Toe Leopard-Print Outfit
Khloé Kardashian Wears Head-to-Toe Leopard-Print Outfit — Including a Body-Hugging Catsuit!
Bryce Dallas Howard Haircut
Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She's Experimenting with Long Bangs Again: 'Let's See How Long This Lasts' 
Simone Biles Makes Sweet Nod to Fiancé Jonathan Owens with Her Necklace and Nails
Simone Biles Makes Sweet Nod to Fiancé Jonathan Owens with Her Blingy Necklace and Nails
Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Kendrick Lamar and Doja Cat pose for a photo during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Doja Cat's Hairstylist Breaks Down the Details of the Singer's 2 Contrasting Wigs from the Grammys
Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating ‘Hairstyle of the Day’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating 'Hairstyle of the Day'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoQgEmQytKj/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D
Kylie Jenner Is a 'Daydream' in Crystal-Bedazzled Chanel Bikini Poolside Photo
https://www.instagram.com/savannahguthrie/. Savannah Guthrie/Instagram
Savannah Guthrie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Her Hair Transformation: 'Chopped'
NEW YORK CITY - AUGUST 2: Model Cindy Crawford attends the Second Annual Revlon's Unforgettable Women Contest - Winner Annoucement on August 2, 1990 at the Metropolitan Museum of the Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Kaia Gerber attends "Her Time" Omega Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Cindy Crawford Seriously Envies Daughter Kaia's Hair: 'She Has My Old Hair, and I Want It Back!'
Drew Barrymore Interviews Tyler Posey While Shaving Off his Mustache
Watch Drew Barrymore Shave Off Tyler Posey's Mustache: 'I'm Nervous and Excited'
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Wear Matching Goth-Glam Outfits and Manicures to the Grammys