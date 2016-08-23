By now, it’s a well-established fact that much of the clothing you see on A-listers, both on the red carpet and going about their daily lives, will never become available to the majority of us regular folk. And even if it did, the chance any of us have enough spare cash lying around to afford it seems slim. But on her latest trip to Mexico, Kim Kardashian just spawned a whole new genre of inaccessible celeb street style to covet: the couture swimsuit.

Most of us have resigned ourselves to the fact that getting anything custom-made to perfectly fit our body is a pipe dream on par with aspiring to wear any piece of clothing that’s ever touched Beyoncé. But if you’re the biggest reality star on the planet, it’s not just a fantasy, it’s an expectation — and one that applies to everything in Kim’s wardrobe, from her latex going out apparel to this white strappy one-piece she wore on her last day of vacation in Mexico.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the suit’s maker,Kimberly Yohman of Kimi Kouture posted a shot of the Selfish author wearing her design, writing, “@kimkardashian in Mexico wearing our ‘Brazilian Swimsuit’ custom made to her exact measurements and height ???”

Nothing says luxury like getting three swaths of fabric painstakingly molded to your form. Next you’re going to tell us Kim even gets her underwear sewn by hand to accommodate her infamously extreme measurements. Wait…that one actually makes perfect sense.