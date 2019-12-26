Kim Kardashian Shows Off Custom Crystal Balmain Christmas Sweaters Made for Her Family

The Kardashians are putting their own lavish twist on the ugly Christmas sweater trend this holiday season!

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West shared a series of Instagram Story videos, showing off her family’s brand new custom crystal Balmain sweaters designed by Olivier Rousteing.

The sweaters, all white and embellished with sequins, feature a variety of different designs. One sweater was adorned with Rudolph the reindeer, while another featured an array of dancing snowmen. A different sweater depicted Santa Claus hat-wearing penguins.

“Look at these crystal Balmain Christmas sweaters that Olivier made the whole family,” Kim, 39, said in one of the clips. “They are so cute and blingy!”

Kim also included the sketch of the sweaters, which show her husband Kanye West as well as her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner posing in the creations.

“Thank you @Olivier_Rousteing @Balmain for our Christmas sweaters!!!” Kim wrote over the sketch.

Kim also revealed what she splurged on for her daughter North and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope. “Look what I got North and Penelope for Christmas,” Kim said in a video, showing off a pair of rhinestone cowboy boots.

“I had these custom rhinestone cowboy boots [made]. They’re very into cowboy boots, so I thought I’d give them some really sparkly ones,” the mom of four said.

Of course, that wasn’t the only sparkly gift North, 6, received this Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, Kim shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story, revealing that she and West, 42, had bought North the exact velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor once.

Kardashian West explained that the couple won the jacket in an auction, also sharing, “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan.”

Inside the jacket, pictures of the late singer wearing the ensemble alongside Taylor lined the pockets. “We knew she would love this,” Kim explained in the videos.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared that she had the sleeves of the jacket “tacked up” so that North can wear it now. The hem can also be taken out, so North can wear it later in life as she grows.

“She’s so grateful and excited,” the proud parent said happily.

Also on Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered at Kourtney’s house for Christmas Eve this year, which was transformed into a winter wonderland for the occasion — complete with carolers serenading guests as they entered, Santa Claus posing for photos and a performance by Sia, who belted her song “Chandelier” for the crowd.

Kim shared a sweet photo set of her whole family (husband Kanye and their kids Psalm, 7 months, Chicago, 2 next month, Saint, 4, and North) enjoying the special day on Instagram, decked out in their holiday best attire.

For the evening, Kardashian West was dressed in a vintage Dior snakeskin-like off-the-shoulder gown, while Saint and West, 42, coordinated in all-black velvet ensembles. Psalm and his sister Chicago went for velvet looks, as well (in brown and maroon, respectively), and North rocked a chic pink blazer-and-pants combo.

“Christmas Eve 2019,” the KKW Beauty founder captioned her photos.