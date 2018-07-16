Kim Kardashian West‘s speaking out about the cultural appropriation backlash she faced when she’s worn cornrow braids.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, famously styled her hair in Bo Derek-inspired braids and sported cornrows last month at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, which sparked some negative feedback from fans. But Kardashian West says her braided hairstyles comes from a “real place of love and appreciation.”

During a panel at BeautyCon in L.A. Sunday, Kardashian West said, “I’ve definitely had my fair share of backlash when I’ve worn braids. I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel around the world and see so many different cultures that have so many different beauty trends.”

Kardashian West said that 4-year-old daughter North West, who joined her at the beauty festival (and wore the same hairstyle as her mom!), often influences her style and helps put together her outfits.

“My daughter actually loves braids, like this last time I wore [them], she helps me pick out a look and will show me pictures. I just think if it comes from a place of love and you’re using it as cultural inspiration, then I think it is okay,” she continued. “Sometimes I think maybe if you don’t communicate where you got the inspiration from — and I’ve done that in the past — then people might not understand it. But yeah, I think as long as it comes from a place of love and you’re getting inspired, the it is okay.”

Kardashian West also admitted the negative comments on the Internet can sometimes affect her headspace.“What’s crazy is you can be having the best day, you can be posting the best pictures of yourself or whatever makes you happy, have one million positive comments and you’ll see one negative comment and it’ll ruin your day,” she shared during the panel.

“But I really honestly it doesn’t really affect me anymore because I try to look at the positive side of things. I might reevaluate it when the time comes that my kids want phones and want to be on social media, but all in all I’ve tried to look at the positive of it,” the star added.

When it comes to feedback from her customers about the KKW Beauty products she launches, Kardashian West said she loves hearing about what she can improve upon.

“That’s the amazing thing about having your own brand. You learn and you can add, change the formulas as you go even if the product is launched and you’re not happy with something, then you can change the colors. You can add to the shade range. You can do anything you want when it’s your brand, and as long as you’re learning and you’re paying attention and you’re taking feedback from your customer, it can only get better,” she said.

Since launching the brand in June 2017, Kardashian West’s expanded her line of cosmetics from contour products to concealers, lipsticks, highlighters and most recently, eye shadow palettes.

“I have the KKW classic palette coming out with all new [shades],” Kardashian West revealed at BeautyCon, without announcing a specific launch date just yet. “It’s a summer palette, like my palette that I would use of all kind of browns and bronzies. Like the perfect colors. I’m so excited about it. With four new lips and liners, it’s going to be a really nice summer collection.”

— with reporting by Abby Stern