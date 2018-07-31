Kim Kardashian Finds a New Way to Show Her Abs in a Asymmetrical Crop Top and Velvet Leggings

Kim Kardashian West continues to prove worthy of her CFDA Influencer of the Year thanks to her head-turning wardrobe. And her latest outfit for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. Monday might be one of her most trend-setting yet.

Never afraid to experiment with a daring new look, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, waved to fans outside the studio wearing a one shoulder asymmetric crop top with two large cutouts at the side and a long piece of fabric hanging down to her knees.

She paired the top with form-fitting velvet leggings cropped slightly below the knee and a pair of her usual see-through pumps.

During her appearance, Jimmy Kimmel asked the star if she ever feels pressure when putting together her outfits with so many eyes watching her. “Basically. Yeah,” Kardashian West replied.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

ABC/Randy Holmes

“You can’t run out of the house in your robe to get the mail?” Kimmel asked her.

“No, I do,” she laughed. “I mean…not in a few years I haven’t. But I did!”

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Outfit Kim Kardashian Has Worn as an A-List Wedding Guest

Kardashian West also revealed what happened behind the scenes when she spoke to President Donald Trump on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who was incarcerated for 22 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

“I’m naked and my phone rings and I’m all glammed up,” she told Kimmel. “I put a robe on and I was kinda bugging out during the shoot because I’m like ‘Oh, my God, all these amazing things are happening,’” she said before adding that she wasn’t going to let an experience change her head or stop her from posing naked. “I’m still going to be me.”

Over the weekend, Kardashian West chopped off her long hair and debuted a sleek, short bob at the City of Hope poker tournament. But less than 48 hours after her cut, the reality star said she already missed her old hair.

Late Sunday night Kardashian West tweeted, “Wait I miss my long hair 😢”

On her Instagram story, the KKW Beauty mogul said she feels “sexy” with long hair and thinks she looks “cutesy” with her new bob.