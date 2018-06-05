Kim Kardashian Brings Her Abs to the CFDA Awards, Calls Husband Kanye West Her 'Best Stylist'

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

When Kim Kardashian won her Webby Award in 2016, she famously delivered this line during her five-word acceptance speech: “Nude selfies until I die.”

Two years later, she’s not only lived up to that promise but she’s launched a beauty empire, KKW Beauty, complete with a full range of cosmetics and fragrances including her latest scent which is encased in a bust of her naked form. She’s also collaborated with the top designers in the industry ranging from her husband Kanye West (she was the star of his Yeezy Season 6 campaign) and most recently Donatella Versace, who created the ultimate Kim K dress at this year’s Met Gala, a gold chain mail design perfectly tailored to the star’s famous curves.

So when the Council of Fashion Designers of America were reviewing candidates for the inaugural Influencer Award at this year’s CFDA Awards, it’s no surprise that Kardashian West was top choice for the accolade.

To accept her award, she hit the CFDAs carpet at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday night wearing a crop top (with an open back!) and matching spandex maxi skirt custom designed by Rick Owens. The look celebrated West’s love of laid-back athleisure, but still had a formal twist.

“Lately my style has been really chill and my mom would kill me if I wore sweatpants and heels to a red carpet like this,” she told model Candice Huffine on the CFDA’s Facebook live. “So we wanted to do comfy and sexy.”

She added gold super-hero like cuff bracelets and a matching ring to her off-white two-piece. Plus a textured high pony-tail and a smoky copper eye.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kardashian West added that she was “so humbled” and “excited” to be receiving the first-ever Influencer Award and credited her husband Kanye West (who she just supported at his album release in Wyoming last week) for overhauling her style.

“I’m super inspired by my husband fashion wise,” she shared. “He really helps me with all my looks and my makeover if you want to call it that. He is my best stylist.”

RELATED PHOTOS: See All the Best Dressed Stars at the CFDA Awards

And just like the rest of us, the star admitted, “My mom does influence my choice for sure.”

As for social media, the influence loves to “follow fitness pages that inspire me to get up everyday and workout.”

In an interview with the CFDA’s Editorial and Communications Director Marc Karimzadeh last month, the 37-year-old mogul opened up about what having influence means to her.

“You can really tell someone’s influence when they wear a makeup look or clothes, and they start trends and inspire people,” she shared. “Since everything is so digital and on social media these days, many people can become amazing influencers. To get the Influencer Award is such an honor because it speaks to everyday people that you can influence and inspire. It’s a really special award to me.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

She shared that being an influencer in the digital age has challenges compared to what it was like 10 years ago before social media.

“It takes a lot more work to think about something fresh and new,” she explains. “When you’re doing a photo-shoot, how can it be innovative when you’ve already seen someone a million times over and in so many different ways? I think it’s actually harder in the social media age. You really have to grab people’s attention since there is so much more out there to look at.”

KKW said she seeks fashion inspiration from her family, parents and grandmother.

“One of my grandmothers only wore Chanel and Ferragamo,” she shared. “She was super-conservative and chic, yet very strong. She either wore tracksuits or Chanel suits. My grandmother who still living – my mom’s mom – is a total Jackie O type. She just loves fashion. She has all of her stuff from back in the day, like vintage Gucci. I also remember my mom having every Alaïa and Versace gown in the ’80s and ’90s….these crazy, classic Gianni dresses and just everything Alaïa.”

While Kim used to dip into her moms closet at the beginning of her career, she’s now dressed by every top designer. She also seeks style inspiration from her idol Cher (she’s channeled the pop icon on many occasions) and Naomi Campbell, who is receiving this year’s CFDA Fashion Icon Award.

Splash News

“Cher is everything to me. Cher and Naomi [Campbell] are my ultimate references. When I look at things, it’s like…Naomi glam, Naomi hair, Naomi clothes, and then Cher.”

She added that she was texting with Campbell before the Met Gala and made sure to tell her, “I hope you know you’re my reference for literally everything!”

Kardashian West also credits husband Kanye West for shaping her outlook on fahsion.

“I learned a lot from my husband. I remember how, maybe in 2011, he handed me a Carine [Roitfeld] book and said, ‘Study these books. You should know these people, because one day they’ll style you.’ I was like, ‘Yeah right, that’ll never happen.’ Now I can say that she’s styled me! It’s very surreal to see these things and these dreams come true, and I’ve loved learning so much along the way. The fun part is really learning the history behind so many designers and their journeys.”

When it comes to her dressing motto, KKW said she has two sides: “super glam or super chill.”

“There’s really nothing in between for me. I’m either in sweats or a gown,” she shared. “That’s how I’ve always been. I’ve always been in a Juicy sweat suit or a dress!”