Kim Kardashian Steps Out with '90s-Inspired Crimped Hair During London Date Night with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West is bringing crimped hair back.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, switched up her signature long, straight strands by stepping out during date night in London with her husband, Kanye West, 42, with voluminous crimped locks.

The parents of four dined at the Chinese restaurant Hakkasan, and were photographed wearing coordinated looks as they entered. Kardashian West, 39, wore a vintage long-sleeve black knitted mini dress with a revealing cutout by Vivienne Westwood and rhinestone-embellished gladiator-style stilettos that coiled up to her knees from Rene Caovilla.

Image zoom HEWITT / PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com

West wore an olive green button-down shirt, velvet pants, lace-up boots and a black overcoat to match his wife’s dress.

Image zoom HEWITT / PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com

The “mane” man responsible for the switch-up is London-based hairstylist Luke Pluckrose who wrote on Instagram that it was an “absolute pleasure” to work with the star.

Also at dinner was Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci, who posed for a sweet selfie with the couple. “When U try to take a good pic after dinner but miserable fail but your make up looks bomb,” Kardashian, who was caught with her eyes closed, captioned the Instagram Story, giving a sweet shoutout to makeup artist Nikki Wolf who applied a shimmery gunmetal eyeshadow shade on the star.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After dinner, Kardashian West showed off the goodies Tisci left for the beauty mogul in her hotel room. “I love you Ricky,” she said on her Instagram Stories showing off the beige Burberry bags in her room.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The reailty star also received gifts from another London-based designer and friend, Victoria Beckham. “And, Oh my God, like my fairy godmother,” Kardashian West added, showing off the British designer’s open-toe blue boots. “I feel so lucky. How insane are these new Victoria Beckham boots that she sent over to the hotel?”

Also in the goodie bag? The new serum Beckham designed in collaboration with skincare guru Augustinus Bader. “You know I love me some Victoria Beckham beauty products and this new serum that she did. I just tried and it’s amazing,” Kardashian West said, giving her stamp of approval.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

This trip to London comes one day after the star traveled to New York City for the launch of her shapewear line, SKIMS, at Nordstrom.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

To celebrate, the star hosted a mini fashion show inside Nordstrom featuring models of all shapes and sizes strutting up and down the escalators of the department store, wearing an array of SKIMS designs, including the sculpting bra, solution short, slip dress and open bust bodysuit, with blunt bobs and black pointy-toe heels.

At the event, Kardashian West wore her own design (the Long Sleeve Mockneck Bodysuit), along with a cinched-front maxi skirt and strappy sandals.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

West was also with her at the event, and they were spotted looking very happy, holding hands and smiling.

At one point during the outing, Kardashian West and West shared a sweet kiss.